Haos-Ek? brand owner eyes export market, listing on Bursa Malaysia in 2028

KUALA LUMPUR: Haos Bhd, a company that produces the local beverage brand Haos Ek?, is expanding into the export market and taking steps towards listing on the Bursa Malaysia in 2028.

Chief executive officer and founder Anis Permin expressed confidence in the company’s growth plans, citing the government’s continuous support for Bumiputera entrepreneurs across micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as large-scale businesses.

“Our team deeply appreciates the various government agencies at both federal and Johor state levels for their unwavering support and assistance through a holistic approach,” she said.

Among the agencies that have contributed to Haos Bhd’s growth are Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (Pernas), National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund, SME Corporation Malaysia, Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Bhd, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, under the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development.

“Additionally, Johor state government agencies such as Perbadanan Usahawan Johor Bhd and the Johor Department of Agriculture have also been instrumental in ensuring we qualify for various assistance programs tailored to the food and beverage industry,” she added during the Brewing Success interview session at the 2025 National Corporation Bhd International Franchise Festival, held recently.

Anis highlighted that the assistance received by SMEs includes grants, financing, training, business development resources, and entrepreneurial mentoring opportunities, which in turn help enhance capabilities, expand markets and tackle challenges with greater confidence.

She emphasised the importance of taking advantage of available government initiatives, noting that Haos Ek has benefited significantly from various incentives throughout its four years of operation.

“As a committed SME focused on job creation, economic contribution, and innovation. We are proud to be part of this ecosystem supported by government agencies,“ Anis said.

She pledged the company’s commitment to promoting these government initiatives to ensure more MSMEs can benefit from them.

Haos Ek? is a rising local beverage brand that focuses on producing and distributing Malaysian-themed beverage products. – Bernama