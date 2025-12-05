Hazara Attires eyes 45% jump in sales this year

PETALING JAYA: Hazara Attires Sdn Bhd, the company behind the Hazara Boutique brand, is eyeing a 45% jump in sales this year, banking on its heritage craftsmanship and brand expansion.

Hazara Boutique creative director Amani Hazara said the brand is pursuing a niche strategy centred on preserving traditional tambour beading as it expands its footprint in Malaysia’s fashion scene – beginning with a new flagship boutique in Plaza Shah Alam.

“With the opening of our new store and a strategic push into new markets, we anticipate strong momentum. We are expecting a 45% increase in sales compared to last year. While the exact figures will depend on market conditions, we’re confident this will be a major step forward in our growth journey,” she told SunBiz in an email interview.

The brand recently collaborated with Habib Jewels for the launch of its Raya 2025 collection, Scintillate, where models showcased Hazara’s designs paired with Habib’s jewellery.

“We saw an opportunity to bring our strengths together. Fashion and jewellery naturally complement each other, and the collaboration allowed us to present a cohesive and elegant festive look,” Amani said.

She said the brand is open to further collaborations, especially with partners that share its values of quality, craftsmanship, and customer experience.

The new Plaza Shah Alam outlet marks Hazara’s third major retail move, after starting in Ampang Park and later relocating to SACC Mall.

On evolving consumer trends, she noted a rising demand for quality, individuality and sustainability in fashion.

“While sustainability is not yet a core part of our approach, we recognise its growing importance and will continue to explore how we can align with these evolving expectations while staying true to our brand identity,” said Amani.

Looking ahead, Hazara Boutique plans to play a greater role in revitalising Malaysia’s beading industry, particularly tambour beading, which she said is fading due to a decline in skilled artisans.

“We want to bring it back, not just as an aesthetic detail, but as a craft to be preserved and passed down,” she said.