HI Mobility sustains revenue growth momentum with 10.1% PAT increase

KUALA LUMPUR: HI Mobility Berhad, an established local and cross-border bus operator in the mass transit sector, recorded a 7.5% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue growth to RM79.3 million in its second quarter results for the financial year ending January 31, 2026 (Q2FY2026), underpinned by sustained growth in scheduled bus services (+8.6% Q-o-Q).

The uplift was also supported by stronger ridership across the cross-border segment. In tandem with the topline growth, profit after tax (PAT) grew 10.1% to RM13.9 million in the quarter.

For the cumulative six months, HI Mobility posted revenue of RM153.0 million, with PAT of RM26.5 million. As HI Mobility was only listed on the Main Market in March 2025, there is no year-on-year comparison available.

The unbilled order book for contracted services to government bodies and corporations stands at RM265.6 million (as of July 31, 2025). This steady pipeline provides solid earnings visibility over the next three years.

Commenting on the results, HI Mobility Executive Director and CEO Lim Chern Chuen

remarked, “Our solid performance this quarter reflects the strength of our business model and leading position as Malaysia’s largest cross-border bus operator. We are humbled with the steadfast support of our shareholders, as reflected in the positive trajectory of our share price movement and reinforced belief in our growth journey. On the back of this (second) quarter’s earnings being the highest over the past three quarters since our listing, we are optimistic of FY2026.”

He further added, “HI Mobility also continues to spearhead the industry’s energy transition, in line with Malaysia’s National Transport Policy 2019-2030. Through sustained investments in EV infrastructure, digital fleet automation and IoT-enabled operations, we are strengthening our commitment to sustainability and future-ready transport. With strong presence across Malaysia and Singapore, we are advancing smart mobility through digitalisation, infrastructure development and green innovation – including autonomous and electric bus initiatives, as reflected in our growing fleet of 63 EV buses from 53 EV buses in the previous quarter.”

The Board of Directors has declared a single-tier second interim dividend of 1.0 sen per share, amounting to RM5.0 million, which shall be paid on Oct 30, 2025, bringing the total dividend per share and dividend payout for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2026 to 2 sen and RM10.0 million respectively.