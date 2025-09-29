Man jokes about wife’s apology advice, rushes to make amends

WOMEN are always right, this is a well-known fact, especially among men holding the title of “husband.”

In fact, many husbands are aware that their lifespan might be shortened if they make certain fun of their wives, particularly when it comes to the matter of apologising and especially so if the act is done publicly on social media.

However, one user on Threads, @abangtah, shared a story about how he ended up laughing at his own wife in a post on the platform.

In the post, @abangtah said he had stumbled upon a message his wife had sent to her female friend, advising her: “Don’t be shy to apologise – lower your ego and say sorry.”

He added that after reading that advice, he “felt like laughing until next month”, implying that his wife herself rarely apologises.

What made the situation even funnier was @abangtah’s own comment on the post, where he said: “Alhamdulillah, I’m still alive.”

According to @abangtah, his wife eventually saw the post after someone tagged her in it.

“Right now I’m on my way to Pasar Payang as a gesture of apology to my wife.”

Netizens laugh even more was when @abangtah jokingly prayed that Shopee delivery riders wouldn’t be able to find the home of the Threads user who had tagged his wife, in case they ever ordered something online.

A screenshot of @abangtah’s post, uploaded to the Facebook page Viral Muafakat Johor, received over 11,000 likes and was shared more than 1,000 times.

This whole incident brings to mind a well-known Malay proverb, which we slightly modified: “If a boat goes off course, it can be turned back. But if a post goes too far, you’d better make your way to Pasar Payang.”