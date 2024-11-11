Ibraco Ascent’s first pipe shipment to fuel Sarawak’s KUTS development

KUCHING: Ibraco Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Ibraco Ascent Sdn Bhd, completed its first delivery of mild steel cement-lined (MSCL) pipes from its new manufacturing plant at Demak Laut Industrial Park Phase III.

The inaugural delivery of MSCL pipes will be used to develop the water infrastructure within the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

MSCL pipes are usually used for water developments due to their resilience and reliability in corrosive conditions.

The completion of this first delivery marks the full operational readiness of Ibraco Ascent’s pipe manufacturing plant to cater to the expansion of water infrastructure in Sarawak.

Ibraco Ascent’s pipe manufacturing plant was set up to facilitate Sarawak’s Water Supply Master Plan.

The plan is designed to meet the state’s growing water infrastructure needs and focus on achieving 100% water supply coverage across Sarawak.

The Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan has outlined the development of Sarawak’s water supply for the periods until 2025, 2040, and 2070, incorporating three strategic cores: water demand, water treatment and distribution, and water quality and sufficiency for both raw and treated water.

In addition to helping meet Sarawak’s strategic water needs, Ibraco Ascent’s pipe manufacturing plant is also sustainability-oriented in tandem with the Ibraco Group’s commitment to embrace ESG across its operations and generate tangible value creation for all its stakeholders.

Currently employing 35 local staff, Ibraco Ascent plans to expand its workforce to over 60 employees by 2025, broadening its production to include pipe fittings such as bends, tees and reducers.

This growth reflects the company’s commitment to community development and local employment.

Ibraco Ascent’s manufacturing plant is also equipped with advanced technologies, including automated welding systems, hydrostatic pressure testing, and bitumen coating stations, ensuring each pipe is built to last.

The company adheres to rigorous quality control measures, employing ultrasonic thickness gauges, hydrostatic testing equipment, and radiographic testing to maintain high production standards.