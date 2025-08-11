Nur Syafienaz makes history as first Orang Asli in TESL at IPG Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Nur Syafienaz Nazri, an 18-year-old from the Temiar tribe, has become the first Orang Asli student to study Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Kota Bharu.

The Gua Musang native, who hails from Kampung Lambok, Kuala Betis, aims to use education as a tool to transform her family’s future.

“Since childhood, I dreamed of becoming a teacher, especially in English, as few in my village master the language,” she said.

She scored 8As in her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) last year and immediately applied to IPG.

“Alhamdulillah, my application was accepted,” she shared during a press meet at the IPG Kota Bharu Campus in Pengkalan Chepa.

The eldest of four siblings, she credits her English proficiency to self-learning via TikTok and YouTube, along with teacher support.

“I am grateful to pursue a Bachelor of Teaching (Hons) in TESL for Primary Education here,” she added.

She urged other Orang Asli youth to embrace education and step out of their comfort zones.

Her mother, Siti Norsyakila Kamarzaman, hopes she adapts well and excels in her studies.

IPG Kota Bharu Campus director Dr Narita Mohd Noor confirmed Nur Syafienaz is the first Orang Asli student in the TESL programme.

“This is remarkable, as English is rarely chosen by Orang Asli students, who typically prefer Bahasa Melayu,” she said.

This year, IPG Kota Bharu enrolled 529 new students, a significant increase from just over 200 in 2024. - Bernama