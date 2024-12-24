InDrive on express lane to growth, riding on unique pricing model

PETALING JAYA: InDrive, a global leader in mobility and urban services, reported 20% growth in rides and 21% increase in active users in Malaysia in the first half of 2024, highlighting its strong presence in the country and Southeast Asia.

The growth coincides with the platform reaching a major milestone of five billion completed deals worldwide by September 2024, showcasing its expanding global footprint and innovative strategies.

Active driver numbers are also on the rise, with a 23% increase expected by the end of 2024 to meet the growing demand for equitable and flexible ride-hailing solutions.

The platform’s emphasis on transparency and inclusivity has positioned it as a preferred choice among Malaysians seeking fairer mobility options.

The fifth billion deal, completed in Peru, highlights InDrive’s expanding global reach since its inception in 2012.

Known for its unique bid-based pricing model, the platform allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fares directly, setting it apart in the competitive ride-hailing market.

In Malaysia, this transparent model has resonated with users, contributing to the country’s growing ride-hailing sector, projected to grow at a compound growth annual rate of 3.5% from 2024 to 2029, reaching RM2.48 billion in market volume.

InDrive president and deputy CEO Mark Loughran expressed his gratitude to the global community of users and drivers.

“Crossing the five billion deals milestone is a testament to the global scale InDrive has achieved over the past decade. Each transaction represents more than a ride, it is about making a meaningful impact, whether by creating job opportunities, providing services in underserved areas, or supporting community initiatives through our inVision programme,” he said.

The inVision programme, a core part of InDrive’s mission, supports sports, arts and educational opportunities in communities where the platform operates.

Loughran emphasised the company’s broader goal, saying “Our mission has always been to improve people’s lives. With this milestone, we’re closer to our goal of positively impacting 1 billion people by 2030.”

Beyond ride-sharing, InDrive has diversified its services, extending its bid-based model to intercity transportation, courier deliveries, freight services, and urban solutions such as housekeeping and home repairs.

These innovations have helped the platform grow into a multi-service global leader operating across 46 countries.

InDrive’s impact over the past 11 years is evident in its achievements.

Passengers have travelled a combined 32 billion kilometres, equivalent to 123,500 years of travel. This reach has propelled the platform from the second-most downloaded mobility app to a global powerhouse in urban mobility and services.

Looking ahead, InDrive continues to expand its operations into new regions, including developed markets, while introducing new services such as financial solutions for drivers. With its ongoing growth, the platform is set to remain a key player in revolutionising global mobility and driving positive social change.