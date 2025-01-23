Infomina: First-half FY25 ‘satisfactory’

KUALA LUMPUR: Infomina Bhd, a regional technology solutions provider, recorded revenue of RM46.6 million and a profit before tax (PBT) of RM9.5 million for its second quarter financial results for the financial year ending May 31, 2025 (Q2’25).

However, group revenue was lower compared to RM59.7 million recorded in the same quarter last year (Q2’24).

The decline was mainly due to lower revenue contribution from the design and delivery of technology infrastructure solutions segment as there was higher delivery of hardware to customers in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Group PBT came in at RM9.5 million, compared to RM11.4 million in Q2’24 due to lower revenue contribution from the design and delivery of technology infrastructure solutions segment as stated above.

For the 6-month period ended Nov 30, 2024 (1H’25), the group reported a revenue of RM92.8 million and a PBT of RM19.1 million.

Revenue was lower compared to RM115.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of last year (1H’24), primarily due to lower revenue contribution from the design and delivery of technology infrastructure solutions segment.

Group’s PBT declined 5.2% against the corresponding period of FY24, due to the decrease in revenue contribution from the design and delivery of technology infrastructure solutions segment. Nonetheless, overall gross profit margin improved significantly to 30.8% in Q2’25 from 24% a year ago.

As at Nov 30, 2024, the group’s balance sheet remained healthy, sporting a net cash position of RM68.8 million whilst the current ratio stood at a healthy 2.5x. Total borrowings amounted to RM12.2 million against shareholders’ funds of RM153.8 million.

Infomina managing director Yee Chee Meng said, “We consider the financial performance for the first half of FY25 to be satisfactory. Although revenue for 1H’25 came in lower at RM92.8 million, our profit after tax and minority interest remained largely unchanged at RM16.1 million compared to RM16.2 million in 1H’24. This was primarily supported by improved overall profit margin in both our design and delivery of technology infrastructure solutions and technology infrastructure operations, maintenance, and support services segments during the period under review.”

He added the group remains focused on completing ongoing projects, renewing customer contracts, and leveraging collaborations with strategic business partners to strengthen their order book.

During the quarter, he said the group successfully renewed regional contracts in the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, securing contributions for the next three to five years.

Additionally, he disclosed on Jan 6, 2025 the group secured a new three-year contract worth RM22.4 million from Malaysia’s Road Transport Department for the Automated Awareness Safety System project.

A week later, the group secured another two-year contract worth RM13 million from PCCW Solutions Ltd (PCCW), the IT flagship of the PCCW Ltd group of companies, a multi-billion US dollar market capitalisation entity in Hong Kong, to provide the services to Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd.

“We are proud to announce that we have successfully secured more than RM160 million in new contracts financial year-to-date, reflecting our commitment to excellence and growth. These achievements highlight the trust our clients place in us and our continued efforts to deliver exceptional value,” said Yee.

Since launching operations in Japan in April 2024, the group has made significant progress, acquiring new customers contributing to the order book. Looking ahead, the group is committed to expanding its presence in North Asia, particularly in Japan, to capitalise on growth opportunities in this emerging market.