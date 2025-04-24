KUALA LUMPUR: Iskandar Malaysia has recorded committed investments totalling RM41.4 billion in 2024, an 11 per cent increase compared to RM37.2 billion in 2023, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the value marks the highest achievement since Iskandar Malaysia was established.

“Realised investment value reached RM26.7 billion last year. Foreign investments amounted to RM36.1 billion while domestic investments totalled RM5.3 billion.

“In fact, this achievement proves that investor confidence in Iskandar Malaysia continues to grow,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar said he was informed of this matter during his chairing of the 34th meeting of the Members of Authority, Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), today.

In this regard, Anwar emphasised the importance of developing economic corridors such as Iskandar Malaysia to navigate the increasingly challenging and uncertain global economic and trade conditions.