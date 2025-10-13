Toshiba celebrates 95 years with immersive show at Pavilion

TOSHIBA marks its 95th anniversary milestone with an immersive three-day experiential showcase at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from October 10-12, inviting Malaysians to discover where Japanese artistry converges with contemporary living.

As modern lifestyles evolve, consumer expectations for home appliances have transformed dramatically. Today’s urban professionals balancing careers and family life increasingly demand solutions that seamlessly blend functionality, elegance, and efficiency – driving a surge in demand for smarter, lifestyle-enhancing appliances that cater to contemporary aspirations.

For nearly a century, Toshiba has maintained a reputation founded on craftsmanship, innovation, and reliability. From introducing its first refrigerator and washing machine to pioneering today’s cutting-edge technological advancements, the brand continues shaping homes globally with technology inspired by precision, heritage, and artistry – all guided by its enduring philosophy: “Details Matter.”

“This anniversary showcase is more than a celebration of Toshiba’s heritage – it’s an appreciation and tribute to our customers who continue to immerse themselves in lifestyle experiences that truly reflect our philosophy. Visitors will be able to interact with our products, view how design and technology work together and understand the care, precision and artistry behind every Toshiba appliance,“ said Steven Yang, Managing Director of Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.

“We want people to leave inspired, seeing that smart living isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about enjoying a home that is elegant, functional and thoughtfully crafted. From the JAPANDi Series to our TAKUMI Spirit inspired products, every showcase highlights how innovation can seamlessly integrate into modern urban lifestyles, helping consumers live smarter, better, and more beautifully,“ he added.

The 95th Anniversary Immersive Showcase at Pavilion Bukit Jalil offers visitors an opportunity to experience Toshiba’s legacy through appliances that elevate everyday living and transform routine tasks into refined, enjoyable experiences.

This celebration of culture, innovation, and lifestyle transports the public into a Japanese-inspired environment where nature, artistry, and modern design harmonize seamlessly. Attendees can participate in AI-personalised wellness tea experiences, creative bento-making workshops, flower arrangement sessions, and other lifestyle activities integrated with Toshiba’s extensive product portfolio, including refrigerators, dishwashers, rice cookers, microwave ovens, water purifiers, and washing machines.

A stamp-collection challenge at each activity station provides opportunities to win exclusive rewards, including a grand prize valued at RM30,000 in a mobile game contest. To commemorate its 95th anniversary, Toshiba is offering a 1-to-1 Exchange Guarantee with one full year of worry-free protection for selected JAPANDi Series and specific products, ensuring complete peace of mind from day one through day 365.

Yang explained that Toshiba remains committed to shaping the future of living, reinforcing its global leadership in advanced electronics and home appliances through innovative technology and thoughtful design.

“With a steadfast commitment to quality, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering products that combine exceptional performance with aesthetic appeal and relevance for today’s consumer needs,“ he stated.

In pioneering new product concepts and expansion, Toshiba continues steering its next growth phase with the JAPANDi Series as a quintessential strategy. This harmonious fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian chicness combines aesthetics with modern functionality.

The latest JAPANDi Series, featured prominently in the anniversary showcase, is designed to meet evolving consumer needs by seamlessly blending premium aesthetics with practical innovation to support balanced, efficient, and seamless lifestyles.

“The elegance and simplicity resonate with our TAKUMI Spirit, a philosophy we uphold in embodying the mastery and dedication of Japanese craftsmanship. ‘Takumi’ signifies artisan-level care, where every detail is refined to perfection. Toshiba applies the same devotion to its appliances, transforming everyday living into an art form. This commitment reflects our enduring philosophy ‘Details Matter,‘” Yang emphasised.

A market leader in refrigeration and laundry categories, Toshiba continues pioneering innovations that unite craftsmanship and functionality. A highlight of this dedication is the JAPANDi Washing Machine and Dryer, designed as an integrated laundry system embodying the harmony of Japanese craftsmanship and Scandinavian minimalism.

The set features Toshiba’s signature Takumi wood-grain panel, crafted with weather-resistant, anti-rust, and anti-yellowing materials for long-lasting durability and elegant appeal. Engineered with advanced technologies including Ultra Fine Bubble for deeper and more efficient cleaning, a Dual Filtration System for superior hygiene, and Tsmartlife app that intelligently adapts to user habits, the JAPANDi series delivers a seamless and refined washing experience.

Toshiba’s unwavering dedication to innovation, craftsmanship, and design ensures every product not only performs exceptionally but also complements and enhances the modern home. Inspired by Japanese artistry and precision, Toshiba continues shaping better lifestyles – where Details Matter and everyday living becomes an art form.

For more information, visit https://www.toshiba-lifestyle.com/my.