Graphjet Technology named as finalist for global recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd’s (GTSB) innovative approach to converting palm kernel shells into high-value graphite and graphene has positioned the company to be selected as a finalist for the Platts Global Energy Awards, Energy Transition – Emerging Technology of the Year.

As a Malaysia-based company, GTSB’s nomination represents a testament to its innovative technological solutions and showcases Malaysia’s growing presence in the global energy transition space.

This recognition reinforces Malaysia’s potential to contribute significantly to sustainable energy solutions through homegrown technology, further boosting its reputation on the international stage.

GTSB’s selection as a finalist reaffirms its commitment to developing environmentally friendly solutions that align with global sustainability goals, especially within the electric vehicle (EV) and semiconductor industries.

By transforming agricultural waste into premium materials, Graphjet continues to create circular economies and reduce carbon footprints globally.

“Our shortlisting as a finalist for this award is a big achievement for GTSB and Malaysia. We are honoured to be recognised among global industry leaders and look forward to sharing our innovation journey at the awards ceremony,“ GTSB co-founder and CEO Aiden Lee Ping Wei said.

As a leader in sustainable graphite and graphene production, GTSB is well-positioned at the forefront of clean energy solutions.

The S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, established in 1999, are often regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the energy industry.

The awards celebrate trailblazing companies and individuals who drive transformative change and underscore the importance of innovation and collaboration in advancing clean energy on a global scale. This year’s event will culminate in a grand gala in New York City on December 12.