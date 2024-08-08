LGMS’ StarSentry bags cybersecurity product innovation award again at CyberDSA

KUALA LUMPUR: LGMS Bhd has once again clinched the prestigious Cybersecurity Product Innovation of the Year award for the second year at the Malaysia Cybersecurity Awards 2024, held in conjunction with the recent Cyber Digital Services Defence & Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2024 conference.

The award was in recognition of the company’s StarSentry cybersecurity solution, an advanced vulnerability scanner developed by LGMS through decades of cybersecurity expertise and currently being spearheaded by Applied Security Intelligence Sdn Bhd (ASI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LGMS, for future growth.

StarSentry, which was launched last June by digital ministry Gobind Singh Deo, was specifically designed to cater to the needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by offering a user-friendly, plug-and-play approach at an affordable price.

The solution provides a comprehensive solution to protect SMEs, including cyber risk insurance for every eligible subscriber, ensuring all-encompassing protection and support in the event of cyber threats.

ASI CEO Yong Meng Hong said that this achievement serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that are both accessible and effective for SMEs.

“Our focus has always been on developing user-friendly, reliable and robust security tools that help businesses safeguard their digital assets without the complexity often associated with advanced cybersecurity measures,“ added Yong.

“With features like advanced vulnerability scanning and proactive threat detection, StarSentry empowers SMEs to comply with the regulatory requirements outlined in the recently gazetted Malaysia Cyber Security Act while also proactively enhancing their cybersecurity posture,“ he said.

At the StarSentry launch last June, Minister Gobind said: “I am informed that StarSentry was specifically developed to cater to the needs of SMEs, which are essential to our economy but often find themselves most vulnerable to cyber threats.

“This solution represents a significant advancement in making cybersecurity accessible to all sectors, enabling our businesses to thrive without the burden of cyber risks,“ added Gobind.

ASI has also made StarSentry accessible for all SMEs through its customised subscription options and low entry barrier, aiming to improve the overall cybersecurity posture of SMEs across Malaysia.

Other features and capabilities include remote management by ASI if needed, with automation for system updates, port scans of hosts and an internal ‘honeypot’ for self-protection. Users can also access an easy-to-use web portal to view scan results.

CyberDSA 2024, organised by Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, is supported by CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces through the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division.

CSM CEO Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab described CyberDSA as the leading regional event for the cyber defence and security industry, connecting cybersecurity professionals and executives from government and private sectors.

“At CSM, we aim to accelerate the cyber defence and security agenda by showcasing the latest technologies, knowledge, and insights on cyber intelligence shared by regulators, policymakers, military personnel, CISOs, government officials, practitioners, and researchers here in Malaysia and around the world,“ he said.