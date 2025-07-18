Selangor tourism boost with Piano Land cruise ship at PKCT

PORT KLANG: Selangor’s tourism industry is set for a major boost with the permanent docking of the Piano Land cruise ship from China at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal (PKCT) starting in the fourth quarter of this year. Tourism Selangor CEO Chua Yee Ling said this move will enhance international tourist arrivals and expand the state’s maritime tourism potential.

“The Piano Land ship can accommodate around 2,000 passengers, and PKCT’s selection as its home port highlights the terminal’s competitive facilities for cruise tourism,” Chua said during the Surprising Selangor Media & Influencer Hi-Tea 2025 event.

To improve visitor experiences, Tourism Selangor is designing an exclusive package allowing tourists to travel directly from PKCT to Pulau Ketam without transit. “Currently, tourists must take a taxi to South Port Terminal Jetty before boarding a boat. With this upgrade, they can go straight to Pulau Ketam upon arrival,” she added. PKCT has also upgraded a special jetty for this purpose.

The initiative aligns with short-term tourism packages around Klang and Shah Alam, enhancing Selangor’s maritime tourism appeal. Additionally, the Selangor Travel Fair 2025 will be held on July 26 and 27 at Central Market, Kuala Lumpur, featuring over 30 exhibitors, performances, and the launch of the official video and song ‘Selangor Kan Ada!’

Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the state aims for eight million tourists this year, targeting RM11.2 billion in tourism revenue. As of March 2025, Selangor recorded 1.77 million visitors, with 72% being domestic tourists.

“Selangor has led in domestic visitors for four consecutive years, with 34.5 million visitors last year,” Ng added. - Bernama