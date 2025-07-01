Jinko Solar partners Sunrise Megabatt to EESS in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Sunrise Megabatt Sdn Bhd (SMSB), a subsidiary of Sunrise Shares Energy Sdn Bhd (SSE), signed a distribution agreement with China-based Zhejiang Jinko Energy Storage Co Ltd (ZJE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jinko Solar Co Ltd (Jinko Solar) to distribute the company’s advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Malaysia.

This strategic partnership grants SSE the right to distribute ZJE’s advanced BESS within Malaysia, effective immediately.

SSE is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions.

Under the agreement, SSE will procure and distribute ZJE’s BESS products, including the SunGiga and SunTera series, designed to meet Malaysian industries’ diverse energy storage needs.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions across the region.

“This partnership with ZJE marks a significant milestone for SMSB in expanding access to advanced energy storage technologies in Malaysia,“ SMSB CEO Matt Tan said in a statement.

“ZJE’s solutions, backed by the expertise of Jinko Solar, will enable us to offer reliable and innovative energy storage systems that support Malaysia’s transition to renewable energy,“ he said.

ZJE is supported by Jinko Solar, a leading global supplier of photovoltaic (PV) systems and energy storage solutions (ESS).

Jinko Solar’s business spans the core links of the photovoltaic industry chain, with a strong focus on integrated R&D, production, and clean energy solutions.

Jinko Solar is a leading PV module manufacturer and energy storage system integrator, serving more than 4000 customers across 200 countries.

Renowned for its innovations, Jinko Solar has ranked first in global module shipments for five years, and its cumulative module shipments will exceed 300GW by 2024.

Jinko Solar is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of 74.7 billion yuan (approximately RM45.8 billion) and the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of US$1.26 billion (approximately RM5.6 billion).

SMSB deployed its proprietary MegaBatt systems to Taghill Projects Sdn Bhd in July last year, replacing traditional diesel generators to power construction equipment.

This deployment successfully reduced operational costs by 50% and significantly reduced construction’s carbon footprint, showcasing the transformative potential of BESS technology in real-world applications.

With an established team and proven expertise in BESS distribution, SMSB continues to deliver innovative energy solutions tailored to various industrial applications.

The company leverages its experience in deploying BESS technology to provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy alternatives that meet the evolving needs of Malaysia’s energy infrastructure.

The Malaysian government’s recent introduction of the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) is expected to increase demand for BESS further.

CRESS promotes corporate access to renewable energy, making energy storage systems vital for managing the intermittency of green energy sources while ensuring stable and reliable power supply.