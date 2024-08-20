JLand Group, Zaha Hadid Architects to develop Discovery City in IBTEC, Johor

PETALING JAYA: Johor Corporation’s wholly owned investee company, JLand Group Sdn Bhd, is collaborating with Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) to develop Discovery City precinct within Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) in Johor.

The innovative mixed-use 582-acre development will take place within the 7,290-acre IBTEC township which is set to become a model of environmentally conscious design integrated seamlessly with the region’s unique topography.

The project will see ZHA leading the design, while AJMPlanning and Urban Design Group Sdn Bhd (APUDG) will serve as the local master planner and the Principal Submitting Person for the Development Order Plan of Discovery City.

Set to be a major circular city within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) with a gross development value (GDV) of RM27 billion, IBTEC is eyed to be the next key destination for strategic expansion in the southern region of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the GDV for the Signature Gallery building, the centrepiece of the mixed-use development, is projected to reach RM269 million upon completion driven by anticipated future demand in the area.

The project, designed by ZHA, will adhere to local and international standards, including Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation’s Low Carbon Cities Framework and international certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The commitment is essential for IBTEC’s transformation into an eco-friendly and sustainable development, elevating its status on the global stage.

The landmark project in Discovery City will include ZHA’s first iconic building in Malaysia, showcasing its signature vision of 21st Century architecture and sustainable design.

“This partnership reflects our commitment for regional and international collaboration. IBTEC is designed to be a cutting-edge hub, strategically located and built with smart infrastructure to drive innovation, all while ensuring sustainable growth for the future.

“With this advanced development, it is hoped that it will enhance IBTEC’s presence in the region, as an investment destination and a key component within the JS-SEZ worth billions of ringgit, creating jobs for the local community and cement JLG’s position as an end-to-end real estate developer as a whole,” said JLand Group deputy chairman Datuk Seri Akmal Ahmad.

Meanwhile, ZHA director Gianluca Racana said, “Discovery City will be our first project within Malaysia’s architectural landscape and we are honoured to be awarded this opportunity to explore how architecture can enhance its natural context, creating a synergy between the built and natural environments.”

He added that they are committed to crafting an extraordinary development that will both inspire and respect its setting with their maiden project in Malaysia.

The full launch of Discovery City is anticipated in 2025.