Keep going forward, remain humble

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My life experience has been a journey of continuous learning and adaptation. Growing up in Malaysia, and working across various countries like Austria, Germany, the US, China, Australia, and Thailand has given me a diverse cultural perspective. Each country taught me something unique about hospitality, people management, and business operations. The international exposure and the challenges I faced from many hotel openings have honed my leadership skills, making me adaptable, resilient, and innovative.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

At Marriott International, we look for passionate individuals who are dedicated to their craft and those who work best within a team. Traits like adaptability, having a positive attitude, and embodying a spirit of service are greatly valued. We emphasise cultural fit, ensuring that our associates understand Marriott’s core values. With initiatives like the Be Bus campaign under Marriott Bonvoy, we seek individuals who are eager to grow, willing to embrace challenges and contribute to the community. Our associates are driven by a shared purpose – a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Additionally, Marriott International has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For for 26 years in a row, reflecting our promise to continuously cultivate a people-first culture. Our people brand, “Be”, focuses on three distinct pillars: begin, belong, and become. This initiative aims to empower associates to fulfil their career goals and foster inclusive values. “Be” has been launched globally across Marriott’s extensive portfolio, highlighting opportunities in various roles – from hotel operations and food and beverage to sales, marketing, and tech roles. We offer competitive pay, benefits, flexible scheduling, and opportunities for personal and professional growth to ensure our associates are well-supported within their careers.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

The hospitality industry is constantly evolving, and at the moment, we foresee a significant shift towards sustainable and personalised experiences. Guests are becoming more environmentally conscious, and there will be a growing demand for eco-friendly practices. At Marriott International, we are proactively addressing these trends through several key initiatives.

For example, Marriott Bonvoy recognises the importance of preserving ocean health. Thus we encourage innovative solutions related to marine life including protecting their habitats, implementing effective waste management and recycling processes, and supporting local economies that do so.

As part of our “Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction” platform, Mariott International also focuses on responsible seafood procurement. Aiming to responsibly source 95% of our top 10 priority categories including seafood by 2025, we include sustainability and traceability practices into our procurement processes, taking in considerations for environmental and social aspects such as bycatch reduction, ecosystem impacts, resource efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Due to environmental concerns, species like the Bluefin tuna, are banned from our venues, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 (life below water).

In addition to sustainability, businesses that leverage technology are positioned to thrive in the future. At Marriott International, technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing guest experiences, from seamless check-ins to personalised services.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? What are your thoughts on this?

Absolutely, we are already in the midst of a technological revolution, and its impact on the hospitality industry has been significant. At Marriott International, we utilise technology to improve operational efficiency and further enhance guest experiences.

For instance, in Malaysia, we have implemented digital solutions to streamline booking processes, personalise guest experiences, and optimise operational tasks. From mobile check-in and keyless entry to personalised recommendations and contactless payment options, we aim to provide guests with convenient experiences tailored to their preferences. Through these innovations, we are able to meet the expectations of tech-savvy travellers and create memorable experiences for them.

A key initiative would be the electrification of our transport system. By the end of 2025, we plan to install more than 400 EV chargers in nine markets. In Malaysia, we signed a MoU with Leading Innovative Technologies & Systems (LiTS) to install and operate public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in all participating Marriott Bonvoy Hotels and Resorts. We’ve completed about 40% of the process and are working towards 100% completion by the end of 2024 or early 2025. This initiative not only caters to the growing demand for eco-friendly practices but also supports our commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint.

Behind the scenes, we utilise artificial intelligence (AI) in various aspects of our business operations. AI aids in decision-making processes, enhances marketing strategies, and addresses customer and operational pain points. For example, AI-driven personalisation allows us to tailor recommendations and services to individual guest preferences, improving their overall experience and building stronger guest loyalty.

While we embrace these technological advancements, our approach remains centred on enhancing human interaction, as the essence of hospitality lies within personal connections. Technology serves to augment these experiences, making them more efficient and enjoyable.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Mentorship has been instrumental in my career at Marriott International, where I have had the privilege of being guided by some of the best in the industry. These mentors provided invaluable guidance, support, and insights, helping me navigate challenges and seize opportunities. They instilled in me the importance of leadership, integrity, and continuous learning, which accelerated my growth and inspired me to mentor others. This has fostered a culture of professional development and excellence within our teams. Marriott’s “people-first culture” has created an environment that has enabled me to achieve my career and personal goals as a global hotelier.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

In the next five years, we aim to elevate the performance and reputation of our properties in Malaysia, focusing on several key areas. Our goal is to offer unforgettable journeys that fuel our guests’ pursuits, open doors to wanderlust and discovery, and deepen connections to people, places, and passions.

Marriott Bonvoy is continually expanding its footprint globally, and in Malaysia, we currently operate almost 50 properties across 18 brands. Our plan is to grow to more than 60 operating hotels and resorts in the coming years, spanning from Langkawi to Johor Bahru, and Perhentian Islands to various destinations in East Malaysia. Beyond enhancing our portfolio, this expansion is expected to create employment opportunities for Malaysians, contributing to the local economy and community development.

We are honoured to have a long history of doing business in Malaysia, and we are committed to engaging with the local communities and cultures. With the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year campaign in 2026, we are positioned to be a major contributor to Malaysia’s growing economy.

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received on your career?

The best piece of advice I have ever received is to lead with empathy and integrity. Understanding and valuing people, whether they are guests or associates, is crucial in hospitality. Leading with empathy builds strong, motivated teams, while integrity ensures trust and respect. This guidance has helped me navigate challenges, build meaningful relationships, and achieve sustainable success. As Mr Marriott reminds us, “success is never final”. Keep moving forward and stay humble.

Who is your most-admired business leader and why?

I greatly admire Marriott International executive chairman and board chairman Bill Marriott. His visionary leadership, commitment to excellence, and dedication to the principles of hospitality are inspiring. Bill Marriott’s ability to adapt to changing times while staying true to the core values of the company has played a crucial role in Marriott’s growth and success. His focus on people, community service, and innovation are the qualities I strive to emulate in my own leadership journey.