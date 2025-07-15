ASEAN and partners commit to climate action and disaster resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN and its Dialogue Partners have reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation on climate action, environmental sustainability, and disaster resilience.

This aligns with Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,“ as stated in the ASEAN Chairman’s Statement following the Post-Ministerial Conference (PMC) 10+1 Sessions held from July 10 to 11, 2025.

The Dialogue Partners, including Australia, Canada, China, the EU, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, the UK, and the US, pledged continued support for ASEAN’s climate and environmental initiatives.

Key areas of focus include green growth, transboundary haze pollution, marine pollution, and sustainable urban development.

ASEAN highlighted the role of its specialised centres, such as the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change (ACCC) and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), in driving regional sustainability efforts.

The bloc also emphasised the need for stronger disaster management cooperation, particularly in early warning systems and emergency response.

The meetings reviewed progress under the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) Work Programme 2021–2025 and looked ahead to the upcoming 2026–2030 framework.

ASEAN also celebrated milestones in partnerships, including the ASEAN-South Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-New Zealand relations.

Trilateral meetings with Sectoral Dialogue Partners—Brazil, Norway, Switzerland, and Türkiye—focused on strengthening collaboration with ASEAN. The full statement is available on the ASEAN website. - Bernama