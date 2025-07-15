Scheduled water disruption in Johor Bahru affects 30,000 users

JOHOR BAHRU: More than 30,000 user accounts in Johor Bahru, including Tebrau, will experience a scheduled water supply disruption lasting 26 hours starting today.

The interruption is necessary for maintenance works at the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant in Pasir Gudang.

Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd stated that the maintenance aims to enhance system reliability and ensure a stable water supply in the long term. Chief executive officer Anuar Abdul Ghani confirmed that water tankers will be provided for critical facilities such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

The company emphasised that this scheduled disruption is a proactive step to maintain the water supply system in optimal condition. Residents are advised to store sufficient water and check official channels for updates.

For further assistance, the public can visit Ranhill SAJ’s website at www.ranhillsaj.com.my, its Facebook page, or call the hotline at 1800-88-7474. - Bernama