Kelington wins RM108m contract from global medical device leader in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated engineering solutions provider Kelington Group Bhd has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kelington Technologies Sdn Bhd, has secured a RM108 million contract from a multinational medical device manufacturer.

The project involves the design, construction, completion, and commissioning of the company’s new Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Warehouse 2, along with the necessary external infrastructure works.

The facility will be built in Penang and is expected to enhance the client’s operational efficiency by leveraging automated storage technology.

This contract further strengthens Kelington’s position in the engineering solutions industry, showcasing its ability to deliver large-scale, technically complex projects for global manufacturers.

The contract was awarded by a long-standing repeat customer, with whom Kelington has maintained a strong and enduring working relationship.

The client is a leading global medical device manufacturer with operations in Penang, supporting the growing global demand for advanced healthcare solutions.

The project is scheduled to commence immediately and is expected to be completed by January 2027.

Kelington CEO Ir Raymond Gan said the company will continue working with a leading multinational medical device manufacturer.

“We have undertaken several projects with them in the past, and we truly value the trust they continue to place in us.

“What makes this award more encouraging is that it comes just a few days after our Singapore project win, with both contracts coincidentally valued at RM108.0 million.

“The Singapore project was secured under our advanced engineering segment, while this latest win adds to our general contracting (GC) segment,” he said.

As of June 30, 2025, the group’s outstanding orderbook stood at RM1.3 billion.

During July and August 2025, the group secured new contracts amounting to RM299.9 million.

With the addition of the RM108.0 million project for an advanced packaging facility in Singapore, awarded on September 22, 2025, and this RM108.0 million project in Penang, the group’s total new wins amounted to RM515.9 million.