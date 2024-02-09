KLCC precinct aims to become global SDG hub for leisure and business

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre precinct (KLCC precinct) aims to establish itself as a global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) hub, in both leisure and business, said KLCC Holdings Sdn Bhd (KLCCH) group CEO Datuk Md Shah Mahmood.

He said KLCCH continues to advance its commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable urban ecosystems, and encouraged people to participate in all activities that can make a positive impact on communities and the environment.

“Anchored by our dedication to innovation, community engagement, and responsible development, KLCCH remains steadfast in its mission to cultivate thriving urban landscapes that mirror the aspirations of a dynamic nation on the global stage,” he said at the launch of Sustainable September 2024 today.

KLCCH announced its annual campaign, Sustainable September 2024, with a focus on enhancing community engagement, promoting healthy living and fostering deeper collaboration.

Underpinned by the four pillars of people, planet, peace, and prosperity, the campaign involves seven interconnected United Nations SDGs. The second edition’s theme is “Healthy Planet, Healthy You”.

A nature conservation effort to restore coastal mangrove ecosystems in collaboration with the Selangor Maritime Gateway project, spearheaded by the Selangor state government, was also launched in conjunction with the campaign.

By conserving these ecosystems, Md Shah said, they aim to build a sense of community, teamwork and educational opportunities for volunteers. He added that the campaign demonstrates their commitment to the KLCC Sustainability Plan 2030 and the UN’s SDGs.

“Driving awareness towards sustainability is an ongoing effort and requires the dedication and commitment of various communities. We value the collaboration with the KLCC Business Events Alliance alongside our subsidiaries – KLCC, Suria KLCC, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, Impiana Hotel, Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur – and our partners, DoubleTree by Hilton and Everly Hotel in Putrajaya.”

Furthermore, Md Shah said, KLCCH has redefined the art of city planning, highlighting urban symphony as modernity intertwined with cultural heritage. “Guided by the pursuit of excellence, KLCCH has become synonymous with shaping environments that resonate with the aspirations of the nation while captivating the imagination of the world.”