PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Berhad, a property developer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, which delivered a resilient performance amidst the Group’s efforts to lay a solid foundation for its next wave of growth.

The Group’s revenue of RM309.8 million contributed to a profit after tax and minority interests (PATMI) of RM27.1 million in the quarter under review. This came on the back of some of the Group’s projects, which had achieved completion or were nearing completion last year. The

Group’s township developments are expected to continue delivering steady contributions ahead.

For the first half of 2025, LBS achieved a cumulative revenue of RM639.0 million, predominantly from the property development segment which contributed 95.5% of the total revenue. Consequently, LBS delivered a PATMI of RM55.3 million.

Moving forward, LBS’ sales performance remains creditable with total property sales and

bookings of RM690.20 million and RM401.11 million respectively as of Aug 19, 2025. Klang

Valley remains as the primary growth driver, led by its top performing township, LBS Alam

Perdana, which registered the highest sales growth.

Over the medium to long term, the Group’s performance is expected to be further enhanced through the development rights agreement which was signed with Kwasa Land Sdn Bhd and its subsidiaries to develop 192.32 acres in Kwasa Damansara.

Carrying a gross development value of approximately RM8.30 billion, the premium residential development will be executed in phases over 14 years, significantly entrenching LBS’ presence in the Klang Valley.

LBS Group executive chairman Tan Sri (Dr) Lim Hock San remarked, “We are currently in a transition phase, preparing for the next wave of launches under our 8 x 8 Strategy alongside the transformative Kwasa Damansara Township. These initiatives, supported by our 3,780-acre landbank serve as growth drivers in our expansion journey. They will form a sustainable development pipeline that will underpin our growth over the medium to long term.”

“With RM1.33 billion in unbilled sales to be progressively recognised and healthy sales

momentum in our core Klang Valley markets, we have strong earnings visibility ahead. Our

established townships, KITA @ Cybersouth, LBS Alam Perdana, along with Prestige Residenceand Idaman projects, continue to perform well, reinforcing our competitive position and our ability to deliver long term value for shareholders,” he added.