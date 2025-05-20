M’sia trade in April soars to RM261.9b

PUTRAJAYA: A consistent increase in the global economy, along with the shifts in international demand for Malaysia’s goods, resulted in improved trade performance, said Department of Statistics, Malaysia (DoSM).

Total trade showing a double-digit 18.2% uptick from RM221.6 billion in the previous year to RM261.9 billion mainly attributable from the growth in imports of 20%, reaching RM128.4 billion and exports 16.4%, reaching RM133.6 billion.

On the contrary, trade balance fell by 33% to RM5.2 billion in April 2025 as reported yesterday in DoSM’s Malaysia External Trade Statistics Bulletin, April 2025.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that Malaysia’s export growth was driven by an increase in both domestic exports and re-exports in April 2025. Domestic exports, which accounted for 74.9% of total exports, rose by 9.1% to RM100 billion, while re-exports, making up 25.1% of total exports, expanded by 46% to RM33.5 billion as compared to April 2024.

Additionally, imports amounted to RM128.4 billion, an increase of 20% or RM21.4 billion. The trade surplus decreased 33% to RM5.2 billion, the 60th consecutive month of surplus since May 2020. Comparing with March 2025, imports and total trade recorded an increase of 14.1% and 4.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports and trade balance showed a decrease of 2.7% and 79.1%, respectively.

From the perspective of the commodity group, 136 out of 258 export groups and 136 out of 260 import groups showed an increase as compared to the same month of the previous year.

Mohd Uzir also pointed out that higher exports was attributable mainly to the US (+RM6 billion), followed by Singapore (+RM4.8 billion), Mexico (+RM2.5 billion), Taiwan (+RM2.2 billion), Thailand (+RM959.3 million), Australia (+RM634.5 million) and Indonesia (+RM621.5 million).

Moreover, higher imports were mainly contributed from the US (+RM9.7 billion), followed by Taiwan (+RM6.8 billion), China (+RM5.1 billion), Mexico (+RM827.8 million), Ecuador (+RM415.3 million), Vietnam (+RM388.8 million) and Kuwait (+RM300.6 million).

Commenting further on exports, he said the increase was reflecting the rise in electrical & electronic products (+RM15.8 billion); machinery, equipment & parts (+RM1.5 billion); other manufactures (+RM826.9 million); processed food (+RM771 million); palm oil-based manufactured products (+RM627.7 million); and optical & scientific equipment (+RM621.9 million). Furthermore, the increase in imports was logged for electrical & electronic products (+RM21.5 billion); machinery, equipment & parts (+RM1.6 billion); transport equipment (+RM1 billion); other agriculture (+RM361.3 million); palm oil & palm-based agriculture products (+RM314.6 million); and processed food (+RM268.3 million).

Adding to this, Mohd Uzir also underscored the upsurge in imports by end-use which was in accordance with higher demand for capital goods.