Bullying will not be tolerated, minister warns

PETALING JAYA: Thirty-one cases of bullying have been reported in eight public universities over the past decade, the Higher Education Ministry revealed yesterday, vowing zero tolerance for such misconduct.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir told the Dewan Rakyat that the incidents, recorded between 2014 and 2025, involved both physical and cyberbullying. He said contributing factors included social and psychological issues, campus environments, social media influence and lack of parental supervision.

“The ministry will not protect offenders and will cooperate fully with the authorities to ensure transparent and professional investigations.”

Students in public universities found guilty of bullying may face disciplinary action under Regulation 3(1)(a)(2) of the Student Disciplinary Rules, which were standardised through amendments in 2024.

“Penalties vary according to the seriousness of the offence and include warnings, up to 24 hours of community service, fines of up to RM500, bans from certain campus areas, expulsion from student residences, suspension or permanent expulsion from the university.”

For private institutions, Zambry said the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act 1996 (Act 555) places responsibility on chief executives to oversee student welfare and discipline, including the prevention and management of bullying.

He stressed that the ministry practises zero tolerance towards bullying and will cooperate fully with authorities.

“Public universities have taken steps including fostering a zero-tolerance stance, creating channels for reporting, increasing CCTV coverage, running awareness campaigns, strengthening character-development programmes and establishing standard procedures for addressing misconduct.”

To a supplementary question from Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN–Alor Setar) on the “You Touch, You Go” approach by Mara Junior Science Colleges – where swift action is taken upon detecting bullying – Zambry said serious or criminal cases are promptly referred to the authorities.

When asked for an update on the investigation into the death of cadet trainee Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, Zambry said the task force is expected to finalise its report soon. Syamsul Haris was a cadet trainee from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Skudai Reserve Officers Training Unit. The 22-year-old died on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital after completing training at the Combat Inoculation Range, Army Land Training Centre in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

A special committee comprising representatives from the Defence, Home and Health ministries was formed to review the case.

“We anticipate the findings soon. On Monday, I met with the family and spoke with the mother. She formally requested a reinvestigation, and I have conveyed the matter to the Attorney General’s Chambers.”

Zambry stressed that the ministry would not shield perpetrators of bullying or violence in higher learning institutions.

“If it’s serious and a criminal offence, we will immediately report it to the police.”

On Aug 1, police launched a detailed investigation into the cause of death. Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said statements from witnesses and medical officers would be recorded to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.