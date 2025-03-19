MAA: February auto TIV surges 31% month-on-month

PETALING JAYA: Passenger vehicle production in February 2025 reached 58,606 units, reflecting a 7% decrease from the 62,788 units recorded in February 2024.

According to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), commercial vehicle production saw a sharper 20% drop, with 2,939 units produced compared to 3,676 units in the same month last year.

For the year-to-date period, total vehicle production reached 118,444 units, reflecting a 17% decrease from the 143,516 units produced during the same period in 2024.

Touching on sales performance, MAA noted that passenger vehicle sales in February 2025 remained stable at 60,189 units, a slight increase from 60,144 units in February 2024. However, commercial vehicle sales dropped by 24%, with 3,717 units sold compared to 4,873 units last year.

Overall, total vehicle sales for February 2025 stood at 63,906 units, a 2% decline from 65,017 units in February 2024.

Year-to-date sales reached 113,056 units, down 14% from 131,938 units recorded during the same period in 2024.

On market performance, MAA reported that February 2025 total industry volume (TIV) saw a strong recovery, increasing 31% from January 2025’s 48,732 units.

MAA said this growth was mainly driven by market stabilisation following the setbacks experienced in January 2025.

On outlook for this month, MAA said the TIV is expected to be higher than February 2025, driven by several factors.

The include increased demand as customers rush to receive their vehicles before the Hari Raya holidays and companies clearing stocks before the financial year-end on March 31.

MAA noted that March has historically been a high-sales month in the automotive industry.