Mah Sing poised for robust growth in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Mah Sing Group Bhd is poised for robust growth in 2025, leveraging a strategic focus on its core residential property segment while capitalising on emerging opportunities in industrial developments, data centres, and manufacturing.

With a comprehensive strategy centered on its M Series residential offerings, industrial park expansion, and innovative diversification initiatives, Mah Sing is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to stakeholders while supporting Malaysia’s economic resilience.

Founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum shared, “2024 has been a positive and rewarding year for Mah Sing, and I attribute this success to three keywords – ‘resilience’, ‘diversification’, and ‘opportunity’. Resilience has been key as we navigated challenges like rising costs and economic uncertainties, ensuring we remained steadfast in delivering quality and value to our stakeholders. Diversification has empowered us to strengthen our portfolio beyond residential properties, with significant strides in industrial developments and data centre projects, aligning with Malaysia’s push for a digital economy. Lastly, opportunity has defined our ability to seize emerging market demands. These three pillars have not only shaped our achievements in 2024 but have also positioned Mah Sing to continue creating sustainable growth and value as we move into 2025.”

According to the latest FTSE Russell report from December 2024, Mah Sing’s FTSE score has risen from 3.7 to 3.9, reflecting the company’s strong commitment to sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Mah Sing is committed to sustainability across all its business segments.

The group, in a statement, said that it incorporates ESG considerations into its operations and developments, ensuring that its growth aligns with long-term sustainability goals.

In its industrial parks and residential developments, Mah Sing integrates green features, waste reduction practices, and renewable energy solutions, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban living and industrial ecosystems. The group’s ESG-driven initiatives not only enhance its reputation but also align with global standards and investor expectations.

The residential property market is expected to remain resilient in 2025, driven by stable employment conditions, civil servant wage growth, and initiatives such as the flexible EPF Account 3 scheme. Affordable housing remains the core of Mah Sing’s property development business. The group’s M Series, offering homes priced below RM500,000, targets first-time buyers and middle-income earners.

Recognising the success of the M Series, Mah Sing plans to pursue additional strategic land acquisitions to expand the offering and cater to growing demand. Government initiatives including tax incentives for first-home buyers announced in Budget 2025 are expected to further stimulate demand.

Mah Sing’s industrial segment is set for substantial growth in 2025 with its industrial development, the MSS Business Park in Sepang. This development aligns with Malaysia’s advantage in the “China Plus One” strategy, where global manufacturers are diversifying operations to reduce dependence on China. The industrial segment is anticipated to contribute to the group’s earnings in the years ahead.

In response to the growing demand for cloud computing and data services, Mah Sing has ventured into the data centre business, marking a strategic diversification into a high-growth sector.

The group’s partnership with Bridge Data Centres aims to develop a 300MW power capacity data centre at Mah Sing DC Hub@Southville City, with operations expected to commence in phases by 2026. This collaboration is part of a larger plan to establish Southville City as a regional data centre hub, with a total planned capacity of 500MW power capacity across 150 acres. The data centre segment not only enhances Mah Sing’s recurring income streams but also underscores its commitment to sustainability through energy-efficient designs and infrastructure.

In addition to Southville City, Mah Sing is exploring data centre opportunities on a 42-acre site in Meridin East Township, Johor Bahru. The site offers a potential 300MW power capacity and presents a lucrative opportunity to unlock value from the group’s landbank through land sales or joint ventures.

As Mah Sing enters 2025, its diversified growth strategy positions the group to navigate challenges while capitalising on opportunities in residential, industrial, data centre, and manufacturing segments. By maintaining a strong focus on disciplined execution, strategic landbanking, and innovative ventures, Mah Sing reaffirms its dedication to delivering sustainable value to its stakeholders.