No tsunami threat to Malaysia after Russia quake, says MetMalaysia

  • 2025-07-30 01:26 PM
Am emergency services worker looks at a kindergarten damaged by an earthquake, in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kamchatka Krai, Russia, July 30, 2025 in this screen grab from handout video. - Russian Ministry for Emergencies/Handout via REUTERSPIX

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia following a powerful earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of Kamchatka, Russia, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the earthquake, which occurred at 7.24 am Malaysian time, was located 107 kilometres (km) southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia, at a depth of 42 km.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake measured a magnitude of 8.7 and struck 126 km east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

International media reported that several countries, including Japan, the United States, the Philippines and Indonesia, have issued tsunami warnings in response to the quake. - Bernama