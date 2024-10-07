Maiden call of MV Xin Yi Glass highlights Tanjung Bruas port’s growing capabilities

MALACCA: Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd, a member of MMC Group, marked a significant milestone with the maiden call of MV Xin

Yi Glass, which set sail for Katuppali Port, India.

This event underscores Tanjung Bruas Port’s expanding role as a key player in Malaysia’s maritime logistics sector.

The vessel docked at Tanjung Bruas Port carrying a substantial cargo of 630 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of 20-foot laden containers with high-quality float glass products from Xinyi Glass Malaysia.

The port’s modern facilities and strategic location make it an ideal hub for international trade, facilitating efficient cargo handling and swift connections to global markets.

“The arrival and successful departure of the MV Xin Yi Glass from Tanjung Bruas Port is a testament to our port’s growing capabilities and strategic importance,” Tanjung Bruas Port director Md Derick Basir said in a statement.

“We are proud to support Xinyi Glass Malaysia in their efforts to expand their reach to international markets, and we look forward to more such collaborations in the future,” he said.

Xinyi Glass Malaysia’s decision to utilise Tanjung Bruas Port for this significant export operation highlights the port’s reliability and efficiency in handling large-scale shipments.

This partnership not only strengthens economic ties between Malaysia and India but also showcases Tanjung Bruas Port’s ability to facilitate substantial export activities.