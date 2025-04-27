Malakoff to install rooftop solar power systems at Mardec’s key facilities

PETALING JAYA: Malakoff Radiance Sdn Bhd (MRSB), the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar subsidiary of Malakoff Corporation Bhd, has formalised a strategic collaboration with Mardec Bhd through the signing of a solar power purchase agreement (SPPA).

The agreement signed on April 18 paves the way for the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems at five of Mardec’s key facilities across Peninsular Malaysia.

The project will be implemented under the Net Energy Metering Scheme, delivering a combined installed capacity of about 3.54 megawatt-peak (MWp). Facilities involved include Mardec Processing Sdn Bhd, Mardec Industrial Latex Sdn Bhd and M-POL Precision Products Sdn Bhd. The largest installation with a capacity of 1.15 MWp, will be located at

Mardec Processing in Baling, Kedah. Installation is set to begin in mid-July, with commissioning to follow shortly after.

Mardec is a key player in Malaysia’s rubber industry, specialising in the processing and trading of Standard Malaysian Rubber, latex concentrate and specialty rubber products. It also plays an important role in supporting rubber smallholders by promoting sustainable sourcing.

Malakoff managing director and group CEO Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib, said, “This initiative with Mardec Berhad marks an important milestone in our commitment to driving industrial-scale RE solutions. By embedding solar into core operational facilities, companies can not only lower their carbon footprint but also strengthen long-term operational resilience”

In 2024, he added, MRSB secured 22.1 MWp of C&I solar projects with 17.4 MWp successfully installed across various sectors. The client portfolio includes Senai International Airport, Malaysia Flying Academy, UMW Group of Companies, Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings, Gas Malaysia, Pos Malaysia and DRB-Hicom. To date, it has built a strong C&I solar portfolio totalling 60MW.

“Each initiative we undertake contributes to a larger vision of accelerating the nation’s clean energy transition. Collectively, these efforts are helping to reshape Malaysia’s energy landscape, and we remain committed to pursuing strategic partnerships that drive long-term sustainability,” said Anwar Syahrin.

Malakoff is actively advancing the growth of its RE initiatives while ensuring Malaysia’s energy security remains uncompromised. Through its business pillar, Malakoff Green Solutions, the company has built an impressive RE portfolio of 173MW. This includes diverse projects such as large-scale solar, commercial and industrial solar installations, small hydropower generation, and the implementation of carbon-free mobility infrastructure. These initiatives highlight Malakoff’s steadfast commitment to its purpose of “Enhancing Life, Enriching

Communities”, demonstrating the company’s dedication to fostering a sustainable and resilient energy future.