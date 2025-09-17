Malaysia Airlines and Qantas enter into codeshare partnership

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and Qantas yesterday announced a new codeshare partnership that will offer travellers greater connectivity, enhanced benefits and seamless travel experience across Australia, Malaysia and beyond.

Building on their longstanding ties through the oneworld alliance, this collaboration will see Malaysia Airlines place its ‘MH’ code on 18 Qantas-operated domestic routes across Australia, providing smoother onward connections from key international gateways to cities such as Canberra, Darwin, Hobart and Launceston.

Meanwhile, Qantas will place its ‘QF’ code on Malaysia Airlines flights between Kuala Lumpur and major Australian cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney – as well as to Singapore and popular Malaysian destinations such as Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Langkawi and Penang.

The collaboration comes as Malaysia Airlines prepares for a significant expansion in the Australian market later this year. The airline will resume services to Brisbane on Nov 29, with five weekly flights, while increasing services to Melbourne and Sydney to three flights daily from Oct 30 and Oct 31, respectively.

Existing routes to Perth and Adelaide will also see enhanced frequencies, with Perth increasing from 12 to 14 weekly flights from Dec 1, and Adelaide rising from five to seven weekly flights from Feb 1, 2026.

Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said, “Our partnership with Qantas marks an important step forward as we strengthen Malaysia Airlines’ presence in Australia, a key market in our long-term strategy. Australia has long been a core part of our network, and our recent investments – including the deployment of the A330neo, increase in flight frequencies, and the resumption of services to Brisbane – reflect our commitment to meeting growing demand while enhancing our premium offering in this market. This partnership supports our broader strategy for sustainable growth, working alongside our partners to deliver a seamless travel experience that puts our passengers at the centre of everything we do.”

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said, “As one of our oneworld partners in Asia, we’re pleased to deepen our relationship with Malaysia Airlines, making it easier for Qantas customers to travel to Malaysia while enjoying frequent flyer rewards and premium service.”