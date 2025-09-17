Global Sumud Flotilla resumes voyage to Gaza with Malaysian delegation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian delegation of the Global Sumud Flotilla has resumed its voyage towards Gaza after docking in Tunisia.

According to the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation, the group will rendezvous with Group B which is currently awaiting them at sea.

The organisation stated that the Malaysian delegation remains resolute in its mission despite navigating rough waters from Barcelona to Tunisia.

MAPIM described the journey as more than a humanitarian effort, calling it “a declaration that the voices of the oppressed cannot be silenced”.

The mission seeks to halt the war, fight starvation and pressure the global community to open the long-blocked humanitarian corridor.

Malaysian volunteers are sailing under the Sumud Nusantara banner led by Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serves as patron of Sumud Nusantara, which includes participants from multiple Asian countries.

The flotilla carries food, medical supplies and a message of peace and is expected to reach Gaza waters by mid-September.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises over 1,000 volunteers aboard nearly 70 vessels with a shared goal of breaking the blockade on Gaza.

It aims to draw global attention and pressure governments to act against Israel’s siege and allow humanitarian aid entry.

The flotilla coalition spans multiple continents with all delegations committed to non-violence and international solidarity with Gaza. – Bernama