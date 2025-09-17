RON97 and diesel prices increase by three sen while RON95 remains unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.05 per litre for the period of September 18-24.

RON97 petrol will increase by three sen from RM3.18 to RM3.21 per litre during the same period.

Diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia will also rise by three sen from RM2.90 to RM2.93 per litre.

The diesel price in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will remain at RM2.15 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance stated that these prices are determined using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

The government will continue monitoring market developments and adjust retail prices accordingly.

Market oil price movements and price stability considerations will guide future pricing decisions.

The government will also monitor world crude oil price effects to ensure public welfare remains protected. – Bernama