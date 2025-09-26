Malaysia engages US on furniture tariffs as Anwar-Trump meeting set

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is actively engaging with the United States on tariff-related issues, particularly concerning furniture products.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated that discussions with US officials are ongoing, including with affected Malaysian furniture companies.

The engagement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs, including a 30% duty on upholstered furniture and a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities.

These tariffs are scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2025.

Tengku Zafrul noted that Malaysia is not uniquely impacted, as the whole world faces the same tariff rates.

“At the end of the day, we must live with the fact that countries like the United States and others have their own considerations regarding their domestic economy and politics,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview.

He emphasised that Malaysia must remain focused on enhancing its competitiveness and economic resilience regardless of other nations’ policy actions.

The United States is the largest export market for Malaysian-made furniture.

Malaysian wooden furniture exports to the US reached RM5.71 billion last year, accounting for 57.8% of the country’s total wooden furniture exports.

The minister clarified that reciprocal tariff arrangements for semiconductors and pharmaceuticals fall under a different US legal provision.

Malaysia and the United States are expected to sign a reciprocal trade agreement during the 47th ASEAN Summit in late October.

The signing will be witnessed by President Trump and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama