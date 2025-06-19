Malaysia firm against unilateral tariffs, reaffirms support for multilateral trade - PM Anwar

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Malaysia remains firmly opposed to unilateral tariffs and continues to uphold a multilateral, rules-based international trading system, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the government does not support or condone any form of unilateral trade action, including those proposed by US President Donald Trump.

“We are a trading nation. We believe in multilateralism. We do not support unilateral actions, whether they come from the United States or any other country. We do not share this, do not endorse, support, or condone any unilateral action. It does not matter where it comes from. We promote peace, and we stand firm although we are a relatively small country,” he said in his special keynote address at the Nikkei Forum Medini, Johor 2025 here at Iskandar Puteri today.

He also disclosed that Malaysia is actively pursuing dialogue with the United States to resolve ongoing trade concerns. “I just received a note from Minister (Tengku) Zafrul this morning about a series of meetings with the Commerce Secretary and the US Trade Representative. Progressing very well in our negotiations on tariffs,” he revealed.

Anwar said ASEAN has remained united in defending its economic interests, especially in response to protectionist measures that could disrupt regional supply chains and trade flows.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the United States remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner in several key sectors, including electrical and electronics (E&E). “Sixty per cent of our E&E exports go to the United States. Our ties remain strong despite differences in foreign policy or trade matters,” he noted.

The prime minister said Malaysia, as part of ASEAN, will work closely with regional partners, including Japan, China, and South Korea, to respond to any moves that may harm the global trade ecosystem.

Anwar concluded his speech by affirming Malaysia’s readiness to strengthen global engagement and uphold economic openness in the face of emerging challenges.

Meanwhile, the prime minister reiterated Malaysia’s firm stance on international justice and foreign policy, including its position on the situation in Gaza and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. “We may be small, but we are not afraid. We speak up when necessary, and we remain principled,” he said.

Despite differences in global policy stances, Anwar stressed that Malaysia’s relationship with the United States remains resilient and important. “Our relationship with the United States must remain strong. Which means we must continue the engagement (with them).”

He also made it clear that Malaysia’s foreign and trade policies are guided by national interest and sovereignty, not geopolitical pressure. “Nobody can dictate that we (are) too friendly to Japan, or China, or the United States. We are a trading country, an open trading country. And the policy must be to protect the interests of this nation and our people,” he said.