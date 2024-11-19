Malaysia Halal Pavilion on JD.com latest platform for local MSMEs to explore China market

BEIJING: The listing of the Malaysia Halal Pavilion on JD.com, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, is expected to become the latest avenue for Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises to explore the market in the republic more easily.

Malaysia’s ambassador to China, Datuk Norman Muhamad, said the initiative by HYT Cross Border Sdn Bhd is believed to be capable of increasing the number of Malaysian halal products in the international market, particularly in China.

He said the effort also allows Malaysian MSMEs via JD.com to connect directly with customers across China, thereby meeting the increasing demand for halal products.

“Our observation is that products from Malaysia ranked in the top five on the sales list of that platform. This is a proud achievement that demonstrates the great potential of Malaysian halal products in the international market,” he told Bernama recently.

“This pavilion not only focuses on halal food products but also opens opportunities for other products such as packaging, manufacturing materials, electrical goods and much more. Our goal is to expand this platform so that more of our entrepreneurs can market their products in China via JD.com.

Meanwhile, HYT managing director Datuk Danny Tan Eng Ching said the company aims to market between 380 and 400 halal products on the platform, with a sales value estimated to reach RM5 million within the first year.

“We have launched this pavilion on JD.com, which is the first platform for halal products to be exported to the Chinese market online. Among the products marketed are food, cosmetics and skincare,” he said.

“With the launch of this halal pavilion, anyone in China can now obtain Malaysian halal products. The Malaysian halal brand is ready to offer a wide range of products to over one billion users in China through the renowned e-commerce platform JD.com.”

Tan is also optimistic that Malaysian halal products will find a place among the Chinese people because they are recognised worldwide for their quality, cleanliness and safety.

“Recent market studies also show that there is a high demand for halal food and products in China. Therefore, Malaysia, which is a leader in globally recognised halal products, is in the best position to meet the high demand in China,“ he added.