Malaysia launches MYMT 2026 campaign to attract high-value health travellers

Dzulkefly (centre) launching Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre today. Second from left is Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad. – Bernamapic

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is doubling down on its ambition to become one of Asia’s top medical tourism hubs, and banking on the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026) campaign to draw more high-value health travellers while ensuring affordability and inclusivity remain central to its strategy.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who launched the campaign today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, said Malaysia’s unique value proposition, world-class medical facilities, competitive costs and culturally attuned hospitality, positions it strongly against regional heavyweights Thailand and Singapore.

“When we do our peer comparison regionally, we still believe we are competitive. That is our fighting spirit,” Dzulkefly told reporters during a post-launch press conference.

Addressing industry worries about the impact of the 6% Sales and Service Tax on healthcare packages, Dzulkefly acknowledged the concern but insisted Malaysia retains a pricing advantage compared to its neighbours.

“Whatever it is, it will leave an impression,” he said.

“But we still feel, even with the SST, Malaysia remains competitive in the region.”

Malaysia attracted 1.6 million healthcare travellers in 2024, with the bulk coming from Indonesia, India and China.

Dzulkefly said while Indonesia would remain the largest market, MYMT 2026 will aim to diversify catchment markets to reduce reliance on traditional sources and tap new segments in the Middle East and Europe.

“We will continue to grow, not just depending on the three countries mentioned earlier,” he said. “There is a pull factor we can create for other markets.”

Dzulkefly highlighted cardiothoracic surgery, in-vitro fertilisation and oncology as Malaysia’s flagship specialties, while also pushing traditional and complementary medicine to differentiate Malaysia’s offerings.

“This gives us very high added value alongside our state-of-the-art quality that is affordable and accessible,” he said.

“Trust and compassion are synonymous with our healthcare tourism.”

The event also spotlighted the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme, naming four hospitals, National Heart Institute, Island Hospital Penang, Mahkota Medical Centre and Subang Jaya Medical Centre, as top contenders.

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), which is the organiser and lead agency behind the campaign, said these flagship institutions set benchmarks in clinical excellence, innovation and international patient services.

The campaign aligns with MHTC’s RM12 billion revenue target by 2030, building on a 21% jump in medical tourism revenue in 2024 to RM2.72 billion.

Dzulkefly said Malaysia’s role as chair of the Asean Health Ministers Meeting in 2026 will provide a platform to lead regional conversations on cross-border healthcare and equity.

Separately, he confirmed that Pasir Gudang Hospital is expected to reach 50% operational readiness by year-end, with full opening targeted for early 2026, pending staffing and equipment readiness.

He also welcomed the government’s move to convert contract doctors to permanent service, saying it would boost morale and retention in the public healthcare system.

“This conversion is an incentive for them to stay with us. We will carry it out as soon as possible,” he said.

Renowned singer Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza was appointed MYMT 2026’s ambassador to help extend Malaysia’s medical tourism message to a broader audience, especially in neighbouring Indonesia where she has strong fan appeal.