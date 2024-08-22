Malaysia’s approach to AI adoption a reference for other Apac countries: OpenMinds founder

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s proactive approach to developing a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) framework, driven by government policies and public-private collaborations, will set a strong example for the Asia Pacific (Apac) region in terms of AI adoption.

Digital consulting startup OM Connect Sdn Bhd (OpenMinds) founder Jan Wong said Malaysia’s National AI Roadmap outlines specific goals and milestones for integrating AI across sectors such as healthcare, education and manufacturing, providing a valuable reference for other countries.

“Additionally, initiatives such as promoting AI literacy, co-research, and funding for AI startups offer further benefits that other nations can adopt to enhance their AI development efforts,” he told SunBiz.

Wong said Malaysia is already undertaking several initiatives to be a leader in the region for ethical AI use, and the country is headed in the right direction.

Critical steps in advancing AI include developing a national strategy, attracting foreign technology investments, funding ethical research, offering grants and tax incentives for ethical AI businesses, and fostering partnerships with the private sector and academia, according to him.

Additionally, Wong said, promoting AI education and practices in the region is crucial for progress.

“When executed consistently and successfully with good governance, these initiatives should position Malaysia as a regional leader in ethical AI. Achieving all this is no easy feat. I hope that Malaysia will sustain these initiatives to build up the use of ethical AI even at the small and medium enterprise (SME) level, ensuring that growth is widespread and not limited to a few large players,” he said.

When asked what advice he would give to businesses in Malaysia preparing for new regulations, Wong said the first step for companies is to assess their current use of AI tools.

Organisations need to understand the operational details of their AI implementations fully and that it is essential to document how AI is used, including the processes it impacts, data sources, storage methods, potential biases and transparency. This documentation aids in compliance and helps prevent issues from arising later, Wong noted.

“Businesses should focus on data privacy by reviewing how data is collected, stored, and used, ensuring clear disclaimers and terms of use are in place. Understanding AI’s role in data processing allows businesses to create appropriate consumer disclosures.

“Due to the industry’s rapid evolution, staying updated with regulations from Malaysian authorities and international AI bodies is crucial.

“Businesses should also consider appointing a dedicated consultant or team to manage AI-related matters, ensure compliance, optimise AI solutions, and enhance internal competencies. This approach supports business growth and effective AI integration,” he added.