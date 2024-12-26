KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total trade in the livestock industry grew 23.2 per cent, or RM254.7 million, to RM1.4 billion in 2023, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In the Malaysia Trade Statistics Review (MTSR) 2024, DOSM said the growth reflected the increasing demand for livestock and related products to meet domestic consumption and industrial needs.

MTSR 2024 synthesizes Malaysia’s trade performance for the livestock industry, focusing on selected livestock such as chicken, eggs, cattle, sheep, goat, duck and swine.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the livestock industry in Malaysia has shown significant growth and resilience over the years, contributing substantially to the agricultural sector.

“The poultry sector, particularly chicken and eggs, remained the largest contributor to the livestock subsector, playing a pivotal role in meeting the protein needs of Malaysians.

“The value of chicken exports is RM726.7 million in 2023, an increase of 27 per cent or RM154.4 million as compared to last year,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said egg production in Malaysia continued to exhibit strong performance, exporting RM671.2 million worth of eggs in 2023 and catering to the demands of regional markets.

He said the ruminant industry in Malaysia is dominated by the external sector, where the value of imports for live cattle surged to meet domestic consumption, with the import value increasing from RM82.8 million in 2022 to RM108.7 million in 2023.

“The import value of livestock for sheep and goats reached RM27.2 million in 2023, with Australia and Indonesia remaining as the primary exporters to Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s trade of swine improved significantly from RM141.7 million in 2022 to an impressive RM179.1 million in 2023,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said Singapore continued to be the main export destination for Malaysia’s livestock products, contributing 96.4 per cent of total livestock exports, followed by Vietnam and Brunei as key export destinations.

“The top countries of origin for livestock imports were Australia, New Zealand and Thailand, collectively accounting for 84.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total livestock imports,” he added.