Malaysia’s timber industry faces threats on two fronts – US tariffs and CITES

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed classification of two timber species commonly found in Malaysia as unsustainable by the United States and the European Union (EU) under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) will result in the cancellation of Malaysian timber exports to the US and the EU.

The Timber Exporters’ Association of Malaysia (TEAM) treasurer Wong Kar Wai said that in addition to impending tariffs, the US and the EU are proposing to classify certain timber species common to Southeast Asia, including Malaysia – namely Shorea, locally known as Meranti, and Apitong, known as Keruing – under CITES despite being sustainably harvested and processed.

“Keruing is a special type of timber primarily used for floorboards, with the US being its main market. A major buyer is the US military, which uses Keruing for the flooring of trucks and tanks due to its durability and strength.

“However, the US is now looking to rely more on its local timber, particularly Red Oak.

“As a result, there are discussions about placing Keruing under CITES, which could further restrict its trade and impact exporters, particularly from Malaysia,“ he told SunBiz at the Export Furniture Exhibition 2025 held recently.

Wong said Keruing is native to Malaysia and Indonesia, making these countries the primary sources for this species.

“Although it is certified as sustainable, it now faces two major challenges – one being the new US tariff and the other the possibility of being listed under CITES, which could further restrict its trade,“ he said.

In a letter to its members, seen by SunBiz, TEAM president Chua Song Fong noted that the European Commission and the US have proposed the inclusion of Shorea (such as Balau, Red Meranti, Yellow Meranti and White Meranti) and Apitong in the CITES appendices.

If approved, he said, the listing would impose strict trade restrictions on these timber species, significantly impacting the domestic industry.

A vote on Shorea’s inclusion is scheduled for the CITES CoP20 Conference in Uzbekistan to be held in Uzbekistan from Nov 24 to Dec 5.

TEAM’s memo noted that the domestic timber industry has expressed deep concerns over the severe consequences of these proposals.

Recognising the potential economic and operational impact, TEAM and the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) convened a meeting on Feb 27 to assess the situation and formulate a response.

Following discussions, MTIB has committed to escalating the matter to the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES). The aim is to highlight the significant risks posed to the country’s economy and the survival of the domestic timber industry should the proposal be accepted.

Additionally, TEAM has called for an urgent meeting with key stakeholders, including MTIB, NRES and industry associations such as the Malaysian Timber Industry Forum Association and the Malaysian Timber Association. The meeting will focus on countering allegations that these species are endangered and developing a strategy to prevent their inclusion in the CITES list.

Wong said the proposal to list Shorea and Apitong under CITES seems driven by external interests that are looking to promote their own country’s timber species.

“Despite being sustainably harvested and certified, Shorea and Apitong face potential trade restrictions under the guise of conservation. The timber sector now faces two major threats – tariffs and the potential CITES listing – which could severely impact trade.

“Since these species are naturally found in Malaysia and Indonesia, industry stakeholders must counter these claims and ensure that sustainable practices are recognised,“ Wong said.

In a letter dated Jan 27 to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the US-based Hardwood Federation urged the agency to amend CITES to classify Apitong as an endangered species.

The letter, reviewed by SunBiz, stated that the Hardwood Federation’s push for Apitong’s inclusion in CITES aims to prevent unsustainable harvesting. The push also aligns with concerns raised by the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the General Services Administration.

“Protecting Apitong is crucial for environmental conservation and maintaining international trade sustainability,“ the letter stated.

Wong said the US has been importing Apitong hardwood for use as trailer beds and vehicle floorboards for the military.

The Hardwood Federation’s letter stated that the push to list Apitong into CITES is aimed at promoting Red Oak found in the US to replace Apitong hardwood imports.

The letter further noted that the Department of Defense is developing a Red Oak-based trailer decking prototype as part of its mass timber initiative in collaboration with Michigan Technological University, the USDA Forest Products Laboratory, the Hardwood Federation and other partners.

The new Red Oak prototype lasts five times longer than Apitong, reducing replacement needs and lowering the agency’s carbon footprint while supporting domestic forestry and sustainable practices.

“As part of this shift, the National Defense Authorization Act now classifies Apitong as endangered and calls for a transition to domestically sourced Red Oak for trailer beds and vehicle floorboards.

“Congress emphasised that Apitong, sourced from tropical rainforests, is unsustainable, and a bipartisan group of senators has urged the DOD to accelerate the switch, citing Red Oak’s environmental benefits,“ the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the EU is also getting ready for the CITES CoP20 Conference in Uzbekistan.

As part of its preparation, the EU’s Scientific Review Group studying the conservation status of important timber species, such as Balau, Red Meranti, Yellow Meranti and White Meranti.

The EU Director-General for Environment Office stated in a letter that these species are widely traded, and the EU is considering whether they should be added to CITES Appendix II, which would introduce stricter trade rules to help protect them from overuse.

CITES Appendix II includes species that are not currently threatened with extinction but may become endangered if trade is not properly regulated.

The EU said there is growing concern that these timber species are disappearing fast.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, 65% of these species are threatened, and 86% are seeing a decline in numbers. The main reason for this is overharvesting due to high global demand.

Trade data from UN Comtrade (2014–2023) shows that at least 5.3 million tonnes of Meranti timber products were traded worldwide, with the EU being a major buyer.

This raises serious questions about the future availability of these species and the need for stronger trade controls, it said

To make a well-informed decision, the EU asked for feedback from timber-producing countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. These countries were invited to answer six key questions about trade levels, population monitoring, laws, sustainable forest management, plantations and illegal trade.

It is unclear if Malaysia had submitted any proposal before the deadline, which was Nov 29, 2024.