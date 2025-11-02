Malaysia’s US Pizza plans to enter new markets in regional expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian home-grown pizza chain US Pizza is eyeing expansion into the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei this year to strengthen its regional presence.

COO Deric Yeo said the company, which already operates in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, is targeting to open about 30 new locations in Malaysia this year, along with six to nine more outlets in Singapore.

“In Indonesia, we plan to expand beyond Jakarta,” Yeo told SunBiz in an interview.

Yeo said the company has received expansion requests from countries outside Asean, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

“Representatives from these three countries – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives – will be visiting us within the next two months, after Raya Aidilfitri. As all three nations have Muslim-majority populations, they prefer to schedule their visit after Ramadan to finalise the details,“ he said.

To support rapid expansion, Yeo said, US Pizza is actively recruiting franchisees while maintaining strict selection criteria.

“We are careful in choosing the right partners. It’s not just about financial capability; they must share our passion for the brand and ensure consistency in service and product quality,” he added.

Looking ahead, US Pizza’s short-term goal is to optimise its product consistency and delivery speed.

Yeo acknowledged that delivery services have slowed post-pandemic due to a decline in the number of gig economy riders. “Ensuring speed and consistency is crucial for us. We make sure the pizzas remain hot and fresh upon delivery,” he said.

In the long term, Yeo expressed aspirations for US Pizza to be a listed company but emphasised that the company must first meet specific revenue targets before considering an initial public offering.

“For now, our priority is expansion, ensuring brand quality, and creating business and job opportunities within the ecosystem,” Yeo said.

Founded in Penang in 1997, US Pizza has since grown to more than 100 outlets across its existing markets.

While international brands occupy the top two spots in the domestic market, US Pizza stands as the leading home-grown competitor.

US Pizza outlets are traditionally located in shop lots rather than shopping malls. However, it recently launched its first mall-based store at Melawati Mall, with plans for a second outlet in Sunshine Central Mall, Penang.

“Our new concept stores feature a futuristic design and cater to customers who want a dining-in experience while shopping,” Yeo said.