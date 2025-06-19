Malaysia’s Wide Agro Ventures, Japan’s Orec to invest in Perak production facility, distribution centre

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia-based Wide Agro Ventures Sdn Bhd has sealed a strategic partnership with Orec Co Ltd, a company headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan, to establish a production facility and distribution centre at Seri Iskandar Industrial Park, Perak, with an initial investment of RM30 million.

The strategic initiative will significantly expand Malaysia’s agricultural production capacity and enhance the sector’s productivity, particularly in the palm oil industry, in the coming years.

Orec will provide cutting-edge technology to Wide Agro Ventures for the production and distribution of agricultural machinery and equipment in Malaysia and the regional market, strengthening their position as key players in the global machinery and equipment industry.

The joint initiative was unveiled through the signing of a memorandum of understanding at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, in the presence of senior government officials from both countries. It was witnessed by Datuk Salbiah Mohamed, Perak State Executive Chairman for Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development (representing Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad), Rural and Regional Development Ministry senior division secretary (management services) Datuk Dr Roslan Mahmood, InvestPerak Malaysia CEO Mohamad Hashim Abdul Ghani Mida Osaka director Gulam Muszairi Gulam Mustakim.

Saarani, in his message, said Perak is a land of grace with extensive agricultural activity, consisting of palm oil, rubber and paddy.

“Perak’s agricultural sector is a significant part of the state’s economy, contributing 14.2% to GDP. It plays a vital role in food security and exports, with palm oil being a major export. By producing sophisticated machinery and equipment, it will leapfrog the contribution of this sector by enhancing efficiency and productivity nationwide.”

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid underscored the broader implications of the partnership.

“This strategic partnership marks a timely and impactful investment that will strengthen Malaysia’s capabilities in agricultural machinery manufacturing. The Seri Iskandar facility is poised to become a cornerstone in the sector, acting as a catalyst for greater industrial capacity, technology transfer, and export competitiveness.

“By complementing Japanese engineering excellence with Malaysian expertise, we are building a resilient and forward-looking value chain. This will enhance productivity in the palm oil sector and beyond, while opening doors for local talents, businesses and the wider community to thrive.

“Seri Iskandar offers a strategic platform aligned with our national agenda to advance mechanisation and digitalisation in agriculture, and to position Malaysia as a regional hub for high-value machinery manufacturing,“ he said.

Wide Agro Ventures CEO Ahmad Fadzil Mustafa said the investment marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey in Malaysia.

“By expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Perak, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to local industrial development but also advancing our mission to deliver light and sustainable agriculture solutions across the region. We believe in transforming the agriculture sector with better technology, responsibly, sustainably, innovatively, and collaboratively with our partner from Japan.”