Malaysia strengthening position as high-quality, high-value investment destination

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strengthening its position as a premier destination for high-quality, high-value investments in Southeast Asia under the 13 Malaysia Plan (13MP or RMK13), said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said Malaysia is channelling its focus to sectors that will shape the future such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and renewable energy to drive this ambition.

“These industries are not just growth drivers; they are the building blocks of a resilient, future-ready economy,” he said in his speech at MyFintech Week 2025 today.

Amir Hamzah said Malaysia is also accelerating the development of other industries, revitalising the global services sector and enhancing retail and logistics efficiency.

“We are also breathing new life into our creative economy, or ‘orange economy’, by promoting high-value local content rooted in Malaysia’s rich art, culture, and heritage,” he added.

Malaysia must strengthen its capabilities and rethink strategies to stay competitive amid global uncertainty and domestic challenges, Amir Hamzah said.

“To navigate this, we must strengthen our core capabilities and boldly reinvent strategies to stay ahead.”

Amir Hamzah said Malaysia’s financial sector has made commendable strides over the decades.

“Most recently, under the Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026, it has strengthened its foundations, broadened access, and embraced digital transformation.”

He said Malaysia’s financial sector now contributes meaningfully not only to gross domestic product (GDP), but to national development outcomes, from SME financing and Islamic finance leadership to digital payments and social protection mechanisms.

“Yet, progress must continue. Under RMK13, the financial sector is identified and recognised as one of seventeen high growth, high value and high impact strategic sectors that will support enhanced economic diversity.”

In doing so, Amir Hamzah said, the financial system must evolve as a catalyst for Malaysia’s transition to a value-creation based economy, by fostering a culture of innovation.

“Turning the aspirations of RMK13 into reality will require unwavering commitment, innovative policies, and close cooperation across all sectors of society.”

The government unveiled the 13MP on July 31, setting the course for the next five years.

In the 13MP, RM611 billion worth of investments are earmarked for the country, with over a third (RM227 billion) allocated to boost economic sectors. Government-linked investment companies and government-linked companieswill allocate RM120 billion to support this initiative.

The government will develop an AI-driven ecosystem through the National AI Action Plan 2030 to drive talent development, research and technology commercialisation to support AI adoption. It targets RM1 trillion in electrical and electronic product exports by 2030 (above RM600 billion in 2024), driven by the National Semiconductor Strategy to attract multinational corporations, develop local firms, drive investments, research and development and skills development.

To support the digital economy, the government aims to achieve 98% 5G coverage across populated, industrial and rural areas. It also plans to digitise public services by rolling out MyDigital ID and offering 95% of federal public services online.

The 13MP targets 35% renewables by 2030 via a new electricity market, energy storage systems, smart grids, inter-region integration, green hydrogen and the exploration of nuclear through the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).