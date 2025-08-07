Perlis launches National Month with youth-focused patriotic activities

KANGAR: The Perlis Department of Information (JAPEN) chose Sekolah Kebangsaan Seberang Ramai as this year’s venue for the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign launch.

The initiative aims to cultivate patriotism among younger generations through interactive activities.

Perlis Information Director Aidatul Shima Che Hassan highlighted student involvement in a decorated bicycle parade and crafting the longest Jalur Gemilang.

She noted the participation of 14 departmental vehicles and 30 motorcycles from the Perlis Scooter Club in the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy.

The convoy will traverse three parliamentary constituencies over two days.

Indera Kayangan assemblyman Gan Ay Ling officiated the event, emphasising community engagement.

Aidatul Shima urged residents to support the 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang Campaign as a tribute to independence heroes.

SK Seberang Ramai Headmaster Suzaide Md Noh expressed pride in hosting the launch.

He said the programme gave students firsthand exposure to independence values through flag-making and performances.

Suzaide hopes the experience will leave a lasting impression on the pupils. - Bernama