Call to set up help desks at govt hospitals

PETALING JAYA: The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) has urged the Health Ministry to set up help desks at government hospitals and clinics to assist senior citizens and physically challenged individuals in navigating complex healthcare facilities.

“PHA has received several complaints from senior citizens visiting hospitals that they had difficulties finding specific treatment rooms and had to resort to asking other patients for help.

“In a typical hospital scenario, the consultation room, x-ray room, dressing room, pharmacy and other related medical care rooms are not necessarily situated side by side.

“Some could even be on a different floor,” said PHA president Dauk P. Murugiah in a statement, stressing that such layouts often lead to confusion among elderly and disabled patients.

To address this, PHA proposed the establishment of help desk counters near hospital entrances, staffed by “patient navigators” or trained personnel who could guide patients to the appropriate sections without difficulty.

“These individuals should be trained to assist patients through the hospital’s healthcare systems, ensuring the elderly and invalid are able to access the appropriate sections efficiently.

“This could alleviate systemic burdens, such as long waiting times and administrative confusion.”

He added that while Malaysia’s ageing population continues to rise and makes up a significant portion of patients at government hospitals and clinics, customer service support has not kept pace with medical advancements.

Although PHA commended the government’s efforts to modernise hospital equipment and improve medical services, it also acknowledged that there remains a gap in assisting patients with on-site navigation and support.

“PHA would like to record its admiration to the Health Ministry, hospital administrators and medical and non-medical staff for the excellent services provided, specifically to senior citizens.

“Initiatives to equip government hospitals with up-to-date healthcare equipment should be lauded and are making these centres the hospital of choice for those seeking medical care.”

However, he stressed that quality customer service is just as important as medical treatment, especially for the ageing and physically limited population.

“PHA hopes that the Health Ministry would consider the suggestion to set up a help desk at every government hospital and government clinic throughout the country when targeting areas to improve care for the ageing population seeking treatment.”