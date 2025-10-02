Malaysia takes major step forward towards achieving digital nation ambition

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s ambition to become a globally competitive digital nation received a major boost today as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) unveiled more than 25 market-ready technologies at the Mimos Technology Preview 2025 (MTP 2025), held in conjunction with the agency’s 40th anniversary.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal, who officiated the event, said the showcase reflects the country’s determination to align innovation with national priorities, from semiconductors and quantum technologies to green solutions and healthcare.

“MTP 2025 is more than a technology showcase. It is a window into Malaysia’s future, where the brilliance of our nation is brought to life, offering technologies that are ready for the market and ripe for collaboration,” he said.

Among the highlights are breakthroughs in semiconductors and advanced electronics that strengthen Malaysia’s role in the global supply chain, as well as artificial intelligence, blockchain and quantum technologies to future-proof the digital economy.

Other solutions include cybersecurity to safeguard sovereignty, decarbonisation innovations under the National Energy Transition Roadmap, and healthcare and smart manufacturing platforms designed to boost productivity.

“These technologies are not just inventions, they are investments in our future. By unveiling solutions created by Malaysians, for Malaysians, MTP 2025 affirms that we have the creativity, the skill and the determination to lead in areas of strategic importance,” Yusof said.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration through the Quadruple Helix Model, which unites government, industry, academia and civil society.

“No nation can innovate in isolation. Progress emerges when knowledge meets capital, when research meets talent, and when ideas are transformed into solutions,” he said, before officially launching the event.

Mimos president and group CEO Dr Saat Shukri Embong recalled the agency’s beginnings in 1985 with just 13 pioneers, saying it has since grown into a world-class R&D centre with over 2,000 patents and innovations that strengthened Malaysia’s digital sovereignty.

This year’s showcase, he said, marks a new chapter: “MTP 2025 is not merely a showcase. It is a statement of capability, a platform of collaboration, and a promise of what we can achieve together.”

Saat Shukri also highlighted how Mimos has shifted its approach in recent years, from focusing solely on research to ensuring technologies are developed with end-users and industry needs in mind.

“We have transformed the focus of Mimos from looking at technology to looking at how it can be applied,” he said. “Instead of prototypes sitting in labs, our innovations today are market-ready, designed to address industry pain points with affordable, lower-risk solutions that entrepreneurs can take directly to the market.”

He added that the preview is not only for innovators but also for policymakers, regulators, funding agencies and potential users to connect in one place. “MTP is a platform to enable people to transform technology into businesses they need. It is where innovation meets the marketplace,” he said.

Saat Shukri revealed that Mimos’ contributions have already boosted Malaysia’s position in the Global Innovation Index.

“When we started this transformation two years ago, Malaysia had never been in the Global Innovation Index. Last year we broke into the top 100 at 93rd place, and this year we improved further to 86th. With continued cooperation, we aim to be among the top 50 within five years,” he said.

He noted that strong patent filings and intellectual property development played a key role in the achievement, but stressed that commercialisation must be the ultimate goal. “Filing intellectual property is not enough, if we don’t commercialise, it becomes a liability. But if we work together to turn innovation into businesses, every patent becomes an asset for Malaysia,” he said.

Mimos chairperson Dr Jasmine Begum, in her keynote, said the agency will continue to drive solutions-focused R&D aligned with the Madani government’s agenda, the National Semiconductor Strategy and other key frameworks.

“Mimos today is more than a research institute. It is a superconducting magnet that attracts, bridges and connects technological research and development to real-world applications,” she said.

She called for inclusive partnerships to ensure no Malaysian is left behind in the country’s journey towards a high-tech, high-income, fully digitalised and low-carbon nation.