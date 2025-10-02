Man jailed for robbery, brick assault after receiving sexual services in SG

A man in Singapore was recently charged in court for alleged robbery and assault after receiving sexual services from the victim.

The Straits Times reported that the accused, Richard M. Azhar, pled guilty to grievous assault and robbery on September 29 this year.

The court has sentenced the 23-year-old four and a half years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane.

The 44-year-old victim sustained a fracture on his skull and facial bone fractures.

Investigations also found that another man, Shakur Han Shaid, was allegedly involved in the assault after receiving sexual services. The case reportedly remains before the courts.

It was found that the victim, unnamed, had agreed to provide the services for the perpetrators.

During the trial, Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan stated that both perpetrators went to Geylang to engage in sexual activities with prostitutes on February 3 this year and met the victim. The three of them headed to a back alley of Geylang Lorong 21 and provided the services as agreed upon.

After the sexual activity, the victim told both Azhar and Shakur that they owed him S$50 each but Azhar did not pay his share and proceeded to allegedly snatch the victim’s bag.

The victim reacted by pulling it back but ended up getting punched in the face several times by Azhar and fell down. Shakur allegedly assaulted the victim by punching and kicking him then Azhar took the victim’s bag which tore, causing his belongings to scatter on the ground.

Azhar then picked up a brick weighing nearly two kilogrammes and Shakur allegedly took the brick from Azhar and bludgeoned the victim with it then Azhar joined in the assault.

The victim’s phone, identification card and S$40 cash was stolen from his bag and both Azhar and Shakur fled the scene. The court also found that Azhar had allegedly taken a photograph of the victim’s IC to use it to borrow money from loan sharks.

The victim was found unconscious with his torn up bag and makeup products left on the ground. He was taken to Changi General Hospital for medical treatment.

Aside from the facial bone and skull fractures, the victim also sustained leg injuries, affecting his movement and required physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions, according to DPP Tan. He is now capable of walking but slowly and with assistance.

Following the grisly assault, Azhar was arrested on February 4, 2025.

The prosecutor pushed for a jail sentence of five and a half years and 12 strokes of the cane, emphasising Azhar’s act of “viciously”, as quoted, assaulting the victim and leaving him for dead.

In Singapore, those who have committed robbery can be charged between two and 10 years and given six strokes of the cane while the use of a deadly weapon or causing grievous hurt during a robbery can carry a punishment of at least 12 strokes of the cane in addition to any other punishment.