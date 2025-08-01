Malaysia to buy 30 more Boeing jets worth US$9.5 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to purchase an additional 30 Boeing aircraft worth US$9.5 billion, marking the second phase of a major procurement deal with the United States.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed the move as part of reciprocal trade negotiations between the two nations.

“The government is addressing the trade deficit with the US through strategic procurements, including these aircraft purchases,“ he said during a press conference following the US tariff adjustment announcement.

The US recently reduced tariffs on Malaysian exports from 25 per cent to 19 per cent.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) had earlier committed to buying 30 Boeing jets valued at US$9.5 billion in the first phase. The latest order brings the total investment to US$19 billion.

The initial purchase included 18 Boeing 737-8s and 12 Boeing 737-10s, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, with an option for 30 additional aircraft.

This deal aligns with Malaysia’s strategy to modernise its aviation fleet and strengthen its position in the global aviation market.

Similar agreements have been struck with Japan, the UAE, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Bangladesh as part of broader negotiations to lower US tariffs. - Bernama