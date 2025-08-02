Felda youth pivotal for Malaysia’s future success, says Ahmad Shabery

KUALA LUMPUR: The younger generation of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) should not be seen merely as ‘settlers’ children’ but as future leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to the nation, said Felda Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

He said many Felda youths have already gained international recognition.

“One day, Felda will produce outstanding individuals, not just for Felda, but for our beloved country,” he said during the Felda Settlers’ Appreciation Ceremony held in conjunction with the Mega 3D Carnival 2025 here today. It was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) Chairman Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa.

Expanding on this, Ahmad Shabery cited the example of Felda students from the Ulul Albab Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Felda Trolak who recently won the Golden Diploma Award at the 2025 International Wind Orchestra Festival held in Prague, Czech Republic, last June.

He said the MARESMAF Wind Orchestra (MAWO) team triumphed over seven orchestras from six different countries, proving that Felda now stands at an important and meaningful juncture for the nation.

“There are many MRSMs in Malaysia, so why is special attention given to MRSM Trolak? Because it is the Felda MRSM — the children and grandchildren of Felda settlers... their mastery of the Ulul Albab discipline, memorising the Qur’an, and now emerging champions in an international competition in Prague,” he said.

At the same time, he expressed appreciation to the Government for its ongoing support, and to Ahmad Zahid — who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development — for consistently inquiring into Felda’s needs.

“Having Government leadership that understands and empathises with Felda is crucial, and Datuk Seri (Ahmad Zahid) is always asking what Felda’s challenges are and how they can be helped... many forms of assistance have been extended under his ministry from time to time,” he added. - Bernama