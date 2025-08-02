Selangor directs PBTs to fly Jalur Gemilang for National Day

SEKINCHAN: The Selangor government will issue a circular to all local authorities (PBT) to be distributed across the state regarding the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in conjunction with the 68th National Day celebration this year.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the directive will apply to all premises, including government premises and agencies, as well as non-governmental organisations.

“Patriotic spirit is very important. Therefore, there needs to be a driving force to spark this spirit. We need to appreciate and remember the services of previous leaders and our independence fighters in building the nation.

“It is not easy for a small country that was previously unknown to rise and earn global respect. We must protect and defend what has been built,” he told reporters after receiving participants of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 convoy at the pitstop at Pantai Redang today.

Ng said village heads and rukun tetangga associations also need to work in tandem with the state government to jointly ensure the national flag is displayed in every corner of Selangor’s villages.

He also called on teachers across the state to take a proactive role in instilling the spirit of patriotism among their students to preserve the meaning and value of independence.

“We do not want a society that simply enjoys peace and prosperity without understanding or having a soul that truly loves the nation,” he said.

Earlier, Ng, who is also the Sekinchan Assemblyman, welcomed nearly 100 motorcyclists taking part in the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2025 convoy.

Sekinchan is the third stop for the convoy after visiting Salak Tinggi New Town Square and the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Square.

The event concluded at the Sabak Assemblyman’s Coordinating Office, where the baton was handed over to the Perak convoy for the next leg of the journey. - Bernama