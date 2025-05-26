Malaysian, Chinese legal firms cooperate to enhance cross-border services

PETALING JAYA: In a move that reflects the expanding trade and investment relationship between China and Malaysia, ZHH & Robin LLP China and Mohamed Ridza & Co Malaysia (MRCO) recently signed a cooperation agreement to enhance cross-border legal capabilities.

The agreement was formalised in Chongqing, China, marking a strategic partnership between the two prominent law firms.

The collaboration reinforces efforts to strengthen legal connectivity along the China-Malaysia business corridor, at a time when bilateral economic activity continues to deepen.

ZHH and MRCO were represented by Eagle Yang and Mohamed Ridza Mohamed Abdulla, the managing partners of the respective firms.

The collaboration under the LAWorld international legal alliance, reflects a shared commitment to providing seamless, high-quality legal services to clients operating across both jurisdictions,particularly in light of growing economic ties facilitated by the New International LandSea Trade Corridor.

The collaboration includes launching joint initiatives focused on legal talent development, client service innovation, and knowledge exchange.

As China remains one of Malaysia’s largest trading partners and sources of foreign direct investment, the alliance between ZHH and MRCO is well positioned to support clients pursuing cross-border opportunities.

“This agreement represents a forward-looking step in cross-border legal cooperation,” said Yang. “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with MRCO and jointly support the legal needs of businesses navigating the China-Malaysia corridor.”

Mohamed Ridza said, “Our partnership with ZHH reflects our shared vision of delivering world-class legal services through innovation, cultural understanding, and professional excellence.”

Both firms will also engage in joint promotional efforts and secondment programmes to foster cross-border legal expertise.