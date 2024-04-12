Malaysian Retail Chain Association targets RM120 million transaction value at franchise expo in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Retail Chain Association (MRCA) is targeting RM120 million in transaction value at the 8th Franchise Expo Malaysia 2025 (FEM 2025), a 20% increase from the RM100 million achieved in 2024 on the back of encouraging developments in Malaysia’s retail and franchise sectors.

MRCA president Datuk Ken Phua said strong consumer spending, coupled with the strengthening of the ringgit, has positioned businesses to seize opportunities in both local and international markets.

“These favourable conditions enhance purchasing power and reduce import costs, creating a fertile ground for our members to thrive,” he said during a press conference on FEM 2025 today.

Phua pointed out that recent data reinforced the positive outlook.

He said the Department of Statistics Malaysia reported that the volume index of wholesale and retail trade grew by 4.3% year-on-year in Q3’24, reaching 158.3 points. This growth was driven by a 4.6% increase in wholesale trade, supported by performances in sectors such as non-specialised wholesale trade and wholesale of machinery, equipment, and supplies. Retail trade saw a 4.1% rise, with retail sales of food, beverages, and tobacco leading the way with a 6.4% increase.

“These figures highlight the resilience of Malaysia’s retail sector and its ability to adapt to evolving market demands.

“Such consistent growth is a testament to the efforts of businesses which continue to innovate, expand, and contribute significantly to the nation’s GDP (gross domestic product),” he said.

However, he said MRCA recognises that transformation is imperative in the face of change. “The rise of e-commerce and digitalisation has reshaped the retail landscape, and we are committed to ensuring our members are not only prepared for this shift but are empowered to lead it.”

He said the Malaysian government’s investments in digital infrastructure underscore the potential of the digital economy, including e-commerce and other emerging industries. “As part of our focus on strengthening MRCA’s fourth pillar – e-commerce and digitalisation – we have sought inspiration from global leaders in the field,” he disclosed.

Phua elaborated on MRCA’s initiatives to empower members in the digital era, citing a recent visit to China to explore global best practices in e-commerce and digitalisation.

“Digital platforms represent opportunities to reimagine how we work, connect, and create. By enhancing collaboration and leveraging creativity, we can forge deeper customer connections and build lasting relationships,” he said.

The three-day FEM 2025 is set to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Aug 21 to 23. It will feature 400 booths from, among others, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Cambodia and India.